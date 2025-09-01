Jonathan Kuminga’s Latest Move Sparks Miami Heat Speculations Months After Initial Trade Rumors

It was on June 25 when Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the Miami Heat has ‘legitimate interest’ in the Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga. But considering the heavy demands, including a fully unprotected first-round pick from the Dubs nation, the Heat never had a shot. And just like that, this rumor also found its way to the grave. But Jonathan Kuminga has a way of keeping himself in the conversation, even when the Warriors aren’t on the floor.

This weekend, the Warriors’ restricted free agent forward found himself in Miami, courtside at the Notre Dame vs. Miami football game. Two simple Instagram stories were all it took to send the NBA universe into overdrive. Because when a player who’s already been linked to the Heat shows up in Miami? People damn well notice.

It was Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area who first pointed it out on X, noting Kuminga’s presence in the crowd. The timing was curious. Notably, once the Heat landed Norman Powell, Golden State reportedly hit pause on sign-and-trade talks. But a couple of Instagram stories brought it all rushing back.

On paper, the Heat could be a fit. Kuminga has made it clear he’s looking for a bigger role, something he’s struggled to fully grab under Steve Kerr. Miami’s system rewards athleticism, defensive buy-in, and players who can create offense in transition. All boxes Kuminga checks. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 47 games last season, shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Solid numbers, but not yet franchise-altering. The question is whether Erik Spoelstra and the Heat believe there’s another level to reach.

The Warriors’ position, though, complicates things. They offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million extension, which he declined. They still hold his rights as a restricted free agent and can match any offer. And with the cap rules tightening, any sign-and-trade involving Kuminga comes with tricky math. Teams like the Kings, long rumored to be interested, would have to send back matching salary and stay under the apron. The Heat face the same problem, already sitting $1.3 million above the luxury tax line.

So where does that leave Kuminga? Possibly staring down the qualifying offer. It’s not glamorous, but if he bets on himself and takes a one-year deal, he’d hit unrestricted free agency in 2027 when more teams project to have significant cap space. That gamble could pay off big if his production jumps. But it also carries risk. One injury or stalled development, and the market won’t be so kind. Meanwhile, Golden State has its own roster questions.

Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II are waiting on deals. Moving extra salaries just to grease a Kuminga trade could hard cap the team at the first apron, limiting flexibility. It’s no wonder Tim Kawakami reported the Warriors aren’t thrilled about pushing those boundaries. Keeping Kuminga, even reluctantly, might be their most pragmatic play.

What this means for the Heat and Jonathan Kuminga

Miami, of course, remains Miami. The Heat have a reputation for swooping in when other teams hesitate. They’ve missed out on big names before, most recently Kevin Durant, but Pat Riley doesn’t stay idle for long. A package built around Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Haywood Highsmith could technically work in a Kuminga deal. But would it be worth the added payroll strain? That’s a puzzle for the front office to solve.

There’s also the personality fit to consider. Kuminga has clashed with Kerr, particularly in moments where he’s looked off Steph Curry to force his own offense. Spoelstra is known for managing stars and maximizing role players, but he also demands discipline. Could Kuminga thrive in Heat Culture, or would old frustrations resurface in a new uniform? That’s as much a chemistry question as it is a basketball one.

Around the league, scouts still see the upside. At 22, Kuminga’s athleticism and flashes of scoring punch make him an intriguing bet. Over the past two seasons, he’s averaged 15.8 points while shooting above 50 percent from the field in three straight years. That efficiency, paired with age and untapped potential, is why teams like Sacramento and Miami hover around the rumor mill.

For now, though, the most tangible link is an Instagram story from a Sunday in Miami. Is it a clue? A coincidence? Or just a 22-year-old enjoying a football game? Only time will tell where Kuminga’s fate takes him this season!