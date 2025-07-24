Jonathan Kuminga’s Private Chat With Insider Reveals Warriors Plans as 2 Escape Route Emerges

It’s already mid-July, and the Golden State Warriors are the only team that hasn’t made a single offseason move. While teams across the league are trading, signing, and retooling, the Warriors have been stuck in neutral. Why? One name keeps popping up: Jonathan Kuminga. Weeks into July, there’s still no extension, and that’s not a coincidence. His camp is pushing for a four-year deal worth $25–30 million annually, which shows they believe he’s ready for a bigger role and paycheck.

The Warriors, though, aren’t exactly free to spend. Their 2025–26 payroll is already pushing $171 million, putting them just under the luxury tax apron. That makes it nearly impossible to chase veterans like Al Horford or re-sign De’Anthony Melton. If they meet Kuminga’s demand, the financial leash only tightens. Meanwhile, teams like the Suns, Kings, Bulls, Heat, and Hornets have expressed interest in him. But none of them seem capable of offering a deal that meets Golden State’s high asking price. Kuminga, however, isn’t budging either. He knows what he’s worth and isn’t planning to settle.

Recently, Shams Charania gave us more clarity on the situation. “The Warriors’ entire offseason has been essentially on pause for one player, and that’s the restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga,” he said. Shams also added that Kuminga told him “he is in absolutely no rush on doing a deal with the Warriors right now, and he’s not accepting their current offers.” That alone says a lot. He’s keeping options open with his agent, including sign-and-trade talks, which only intensifies this waiting game.

So, what are those options exactly? Shams explained, “The Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings are two teams that have made concrete offers with the Warriors.” He noted they’re offering Kuminga both “significant minutes” and a “starting caliber role,” things he really values. But here’s the catch: “The Warriors do not want anything… being offered to them in sign and trades.” With neither side willing to blink, Shams called it a “staring contest.” And now, 24 days into free agency, it’s looking like this standoff may stretch well into August.

Why Jonathan Kuminga’s future depends on the Warriors’ financial discipline

One thing is clear: the Warriors are being extra careful this offseason, especially when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga’s extension. At the NBA Summer League, a Golden State executive explained their thinking to Keith Smith of Spotrac. He stressed that the team’s decisions are driven by long-term flexibility. “We’re trying to be responsible. With the aprons and hard caps and all of that, you can’t just throw money around.” The new CBA has clearly made the margin for error much smaller.

The same executive didn’t hide their respect for Kuminga’s growth and importance. “We still love Jonathan. We’re hopeful we can figure out a way to strike a balance that works for him and for us.” But even with that admiration, there’s hesitation. The front office doesn’t want to jeopardize future roster options. “We’re not going to compromise our roster-building ability now, or in the future,” the executive added. The Warriors want to be competitive without letting one contract define their cap.

Of course, the team’s quiet summer hasn’t gone unnoticed. When asked about it, the executive laughed and admitted, “Well, this will be a quick conversation! I mean, we haven’t done anything yet, right?” That kind of self-awareness is rare, but it doesn’t make things easier for fans. The front office insists they are just waiting for the right moment. “We’ve got things we hope to do. But we’ve got other things that have to fall in line first.” That includes working around salary cap limits before making any splash.

One name linked to Golden State is Malcolm Brogdon, a solid veteran who could bring stability. But the slow pace and hesitation around Kuminga are drawing attention. Many fans feel like the team isn’t prioritizing him enough. The executive insists that sequencing is everything. “We’re being very mindful of our sequencing here, because we know the aprons and hard caps can become an issue for us really fast.” Whether that careful approach will pay off remains to be seen.