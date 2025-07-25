brand-logo
Jonathan Kuminga’s Private Discussion With Kings Executives Revealed as Warriors Negotiations Stall

BySaumy Kapri

Jul 25, 2025 | 3:20 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Has Jonathan Kuminga reached a turning point in his career? While Warriors fans stay hopeful, new developments raise real questions.

According to Anthony Slater, Kuminga recently had his first conversation with Sacramento’s front office. Though it wasn’t face-to-face, he spoke with Scott Perry, Doug Christie, and B.J. Armstrong. Slater shared, “He liked— you know— the pitch that Scott Perry gave.” What exactly was in that pitch?

Well, the key word here is opportunity. Sacramento reportedly offered something the Warriors haven’t lately: a starting role and a bigger role on the floor. Slater noted, “He’s looking for the opportunity he wants on the court.” It’s not just about the money.

So, what does this mean for Golden State? As negotiations stall, the conversation shifts from contracts to career vision. If Kuminga feels boxed in, a new jersey might not be far off.

This is a developing story…

Could Kuminga's move to the Kings be the Warriors' biggest regret in recent years?

