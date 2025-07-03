Jonathan Kuminga’s Trouble Finally Ends as Alleged 3-Team Trade Sends Star to Warriors’ Rivals

Jonathan Kuminga’s Warriors future has been cloudy for weeks. Now, it might just be over… and headed straight for a Californian twist. According to Matt George of ABC10 Sacramento, the Warriors are in serious three-team trade talks that would send Kuminga to the Sacramento Kings, a direct division rival. Yes, that Sacramento. Light the beam? More like ignite the drama.
Per the report, the proposed deal would involve the Detroit Pistons, with Malik Monk likely heading to Detroit and Devin Carter and other pieces moving around to facilitate the trade. The full Warriors return hasn’t been revealed yet, but the headliner? It is undeniable: Kuminga would land in Sacramento, and the Kings would also acquire Dennis Schröder in the package.
The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors are in serious trade talks that would send Jonathan Kuminga to the Kings, per @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings are reportedly willing to trade Devin Carter, and Malik Monk (likely headed to Pistons). pic.twitter.com/n5QddmKqtv
— Shot Coverage (@ShotCoverage) July 3, 2025
If finalized, the trade would close the curtain on Kuminga’s up-and-down Warriors tenure just as he started showing real flashes. Against the Timberwolves, he averaged 24.3 points on 55.4% shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 steals over 31.0 minutes in the final four playoff games. He averaged career-highs across the board despite logging inconsistent minutes. Now, that momentum could power one of Golden State’s biggest Western Conference threats.
So… the Warriors might be sending Kuminga straight into the arms of their rivals? Now that’s a whole lot of bold, risky, and even potentially haunting. What happens next, though? Come back here to find out as we get to the bottom of this plot!
(This is a developing story…)
"Are the Warriors making a colossal mistake by trading Kuminga to their division rivals, the Kings?"