Jonathan Kuminga Trade Proposal Clears Path for Russell Westbrook, Giving Warriors $78M Advantage

The Warriors’ front office isn’t sleeping this summer. Every time fans try to settle in with what’s already on the table, boom, another rumor drops, and it’s like the whole script gets tossed out the window again. What’s wild is that this time, it’s not even about Steph or Klay or Draymond. It’s about two names you wouldn’t expect to share a headline in 2025: Jonathan Kuminga and Russell Westbrook. Yeah, that Westbrook. It’s the kind of proposal that feels like NBA fantasy at first glance.

The implications? Fairytale. Because if this thing goes down the way insiders are teasing, the Warriors don’t just gain a shot creator or a high-flying dunker, they clear a serious financial boulder from their path. And that could change everything for the Golden State’s future flexibility. The bomb dropped when @TheDunkCentral took to X and revealed that the current Westbrook to Sacramento situation is stalling. “Russell Westbrook is unlikely to end up in Sacramento after the Kings were unable to find a landing spot for Malik Monk,” per Chris Haynes. Translation?

The Kings are jammed financially, and the guy they need to offload still doesn’t have a new home. But here’s where things turn: If Golden State steps in and offers up Kuminga in a trade for Monk, Sacramento clears the books, signs Russ on a vet minimum, and suddenly all three sides walk away with what they want. It’s a chess move hidden inside a cap sheet. Westbrook gets a gig. The Kings get breathing room. And the Warriors? They get a top-tier shooter in Monk and a $78 million sigh of relief.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s unpack that number for a second. Kuminga’s next deal is expected to sit somewhere in the $25 to $30 million range annually. That’s steep. Especially when you consider that bringing in Russ, who’s reportedly open to a veteran minimum, would save the Warriors nearly $22 million a year right off the bat. Add luxury tax penalties to that, considering Joe Lacob’s recent promise to get out of repeater tax hell, and that’s where the $78 million figure enters the chat.

AD

Interesting, as Bobby Manning replied on X. “#Celtics need to carve out about $6M in room to free up the MLE”. Manning was reacting to The Athletic’s update that the Warriors, Celtics, and Lakers are among the teams looking to move on Dame quickly. But let’s be real with Lillard’s situation still cloudy, this Kuminga, Monk, Russ triangle looks far more actionable in the short term. Plus, Monk isn’t just filler.

Malik is coming off a breakout season as Sacramento’s sixth man, averaging 17.2 points and 5.6assists on 43.9% shooting. Throw him into a rotation with Steph Curry, Klay, and Dray, and that’s enough spacing and scoring to send shivers down the Western Conference’s spine. Meanwhile, Kuminga, who averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 boards on 45.4% shooting last season, still has plenty of upside. But the Golden State Warriors need wins now, not three years from now. And for Westbrook? This could be the role he’s been searching for. A vet spark plug, with no pressure, and finally surrounded by elite shooting instead of the opposite.

At the heart of all this is timing. The Sacramento Kings’ inability to move Monk just opened a backdoor for the Warriors to get both cap relief and a serious rotation piece. Westbrook’s still got some juice left in the tank, and plugging him into a system like Steve Kerr’s could be the redemption arc he’s quietly been chasing. Maybe he’s not the triple-double king anymore, but as a backup with intensity and playoff grit? That’s a perfect storm waiting to hit Chase Center.

via Imago Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Which brings us to the bigger picture. While the numbers make sense and the pieces seem to fit, the bigger question is philosophical. Are the Warriors ready to move on from Jonathan Kuminga? Are they writing off his potential in favor of short-term gains? This trade could be the first domino. And it’s already sparking whispers around the league about what other “win now” moves might follow.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Warriors Target Lakers’ Big Man as Trade Market Erupts

Turns out, even Westbrook trade chatter isn’t the spiciest thing coming out of the Bay this week. Because now? Word is that Golden State is making quiet moves behind the scenes to go after Walker Kessler. Yep. The Jazz big man who’s been sitting on the Lakers’ wish list for what feels like forever is now apparently catching the Warriors’ eye. And honestly, it makes total sense.

After getting manhandled in the paint during their playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dubs know they need more size. Kessler brings just that, a legit 7-footer who averaged 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds last season. His fit? Ideal. He’s mobile, a shot blocker, and wouldn’t step on Looney’s toes offensively. But here’s the catch: Danny Ainge. The man is a certified trade tyrant. According to sources, the LA Lakers tried for months to get Kessler and couldn’t crack the code. Ainge reportedly asked for multiple first-rounders, and if that’s still the asking price, the Warriors are going to have to get creative or desperate.

And yet, despite Ainge’s iron grip, the Dubs have an edge. They’ve got youth, they’ve got expiring contracts, and if they do move Kuminga and shed salary, they’ve got options. It’s not just about adding Kessler, it’s about building a roster that can survive in the West’s bruising playoff jungle. This team has the shooting, the leadership, the system; what they’re missing is a physical presence in the paint who can alter shots and crash boards. Kessler checks every box.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Sep 30, 2024; Salt Lake City, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) talks to the media during media day at Zions Bank Basketball Campus. Mandatory Credit: Utah Jazz via Imagn Images

So here we are. A potential Jonathan Kuminga for Monk swap that opens the door for Westbrook, clears $78 million, and possibly sets the stage for an even bigger swing at a frontcourt upgrade. The Warriors aren’t just rearranging chairs; they’re prepping for a full-blown makeover. And if everything falls in place, this might be the most interesting summer in the Bay since KD packed his bags.