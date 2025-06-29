Jordyn Woods, Jalen Brunson’s Wife Turn Heads at Paris Fashion Week Amid Mariska Hargitay Confession

Did Jalen Brunson just become the most polarizing man in both NBA arenas and Parisian front rows? Because the Knicks captain, alongside his wife Ali and friend Jordyn Woods, just served a fashion flex so bold it left everyone talking, for better or worse. Between luxury cameos and celebrity hugs, Brunson somehow found himself in the middle of a runway spectacle… and a jealousy-inducing TV confession. Let’s start with the glitz, shall we?

At Paris Fashion Week, Jordyn Woods stunned in a look that screamed headline bait—all-white outfit, Hermes bag, skunk-striped hair, and all. By her side? Ali Brunson, beaming next to Hermès CEO Axel Dumas, Jalen, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Brunson, the New York point guard, known for his on-court stoicism, traded his jersey for drip, drawing just as much attention. But this wasn’t just about high fashion, though. It was a high-pressure public moment, with every photo dissected down to the last accessory. Because while the internet was busy picking apart Jordyn and Ali’s look, another headline was quietly brewing back home.

Actress Mariska Hargitay, star of Law & Order: SVU, revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she holds a very special place in Brunson’s heart—and arms. “This is true,” Hargitay admitted when asked about her post-game hugs with Brunson. “I said, ‘Jalen, bring it in.’” The Emmy-winner confessed their bond began when she learned Brunson was a huge SVU fan—a love that began with his dad, Rick Brunson, who introduced the show to Jalen as a kid. That childhood familiarity created what Hargitay called a deep “intimacy and safety,” one that makes their hugs feel entirely natural. And apparently? Exclusively hers. Ben Stiller didn’t take that well.

On an episode of The Roommates Show, Stiller jokingly aired his grievances, saying Hargitay gets all the love from Brunson, even over other die-hard Knicks celebrity fans. Josh Hart, always ready to stir the pot, chimed in too. Let’s just say it’s safe to assume Jalen’s courtside fan club has a pecking order… and Mariska’s at the top. But Brunson’s admiration is no secret, either.

Jalen Brunson’s wife gets bashed by fans

When asked in April which non-basketball guest he’d most want on a pod, his answer was instant: “Mariska Hargitay.” And when she showed up courtside at MSG? Brunson practically melted. Now, fans know why. But a story is never really complete without a plot of its own, right? So, here goes the bittersweet truth – while Brunson is publicly gushing over Hargitay, not all fans are sending love to the real-life leading lady by his side.

Jordyn Woods and Ali’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week triggered a wave of raw, unfiltered fan reactions, and let’s just say, not everyone was feeling the vibe. “Jordyn knew what she was doing with that man… they did a Kanye on him,” one fan wrote, hinting at alleged family distance.

Another added, “Brah how is Brunson wife so busted… midriff at Hermès?” And the shade didn’t stop there. “Stop kissing her a– because she’s married to Brunson. She is hideous.” Meanwhile, others took aim at the whole squad: “Love these guys but man they for sure don’t live in the real world.” But not everyone was throwing darts.

One fan stood tall for Woods, posting, “Jordyn is so pretty.” And well, people, that’s fashion week for you: haute couture meets hot takes. Still, the energy around Brunson right now is different. From Mariska hugs to meme-ready fashion moments, the Knicks star has officially crossed into cultural chaos territory, and he’s not flinching.

Whether it’s SVU or Hermès, Brunson’s name is now echoing in places the NBA could never touch. And with his wife right by his side, for better or for backlash? This spotlight’s not fading anytime soon.