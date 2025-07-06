Josh Giddey Channels Michael Jordan Mentality as Details of Chicago Legends’ Relationship With Locker Room Emerge

When Josh Giddey first arrived in Chicago, some wondered how he’d fit into a team still finding its next chapter. But by the end of the 2024–25 season, he had already made history. Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, but one performance stood out. A 25-point, 16-rebound night made him the first Bulls guard since Michael Jordan to post a 25/15/5 stat line on 50% shooting. Not bad for someone who just turned 22 and entered the league only in 2021. And yet, his love for the game clearly extends beyond NBA hardwood.

Back in May, Giddey surprised a local Frankston crowd by suiting up for a division-three team called the Vales. Jesse Lans, who played against him that night, couldn’t believe his eyes. In Lans’ words, “We just started warming up, and one of our guys was like, ‘Look who’s in the stands,’” was the emotion that day. Though Giddey’s team lost, fans were treated to an NBA-level showcase in the most unexpected setting. But that decision sparked some questions, especially since Giddey is technically a restricted free agent.

In a conversation with Ball Magnets’ Tommy Mitchell, he admitted, “In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have done it.” His agent wasn’t pleased either. “I had, like, Daniel, my agent, was furious with me, really,” Giddey shared. While he understood the risks, the decision came from a place of passion. “It’s the Michael Jordan’s love of the game club. You just want to play anywhere, anytime.”

Even so, Giddey made sure to stay cautious during the game. “I stayed very out of, like, any… I stayed, tried to stay out of the key as much as possible… I kind of just float around the three-point line.” He added that his bond with his agent, Daniel, kept things grounded. “People that know me and know how close I am with Daniel… we talk to each other every day,” he explained before reflecting on how playing helped him stay sharp in the offseason.

“I’ve tried to ask in the NBA if I can come home and play in the NBL1,” he said. “It just keeps me playing, keeps me in game shape.” To him, it’s not just about fitness. “Obviously, it’s different on a Monday night in Frankston, but just basketball in general. Anytime I can play it, I try to.” That’s the kind of mindset that doesn’t fade in the offseason.

Josh Giddey speaks on Michael Jordan’s legacy in Chicago

The Chicago Bulls were once the center of the basketball world, and that credit goes to Michael Jordan. His six rings, global fame, and iconic moments built the team into a dynasty. But what does that legacy feel like to a new face in town? Josh Giddey, who joined the Bulls in 2024, is still figuring that out. “Yeah, there’s a big statue in the arena,” Giddey said. “But I don’t know. I never met him or anything like that.”

Despite stepping into one of the NBA’s most storied franchises, Giddey remains humble about the expectations. He’s heard the stories, seen the jerseys, and knows the name carries weight. “Obviously, the Bulls are famous because of Jordan,” he said. “It’s a complete global brand.” Even still, he admits that Michael Jordan‘s personal presence is missing. “I’ve never met him. I’ve never seen him around Chicago,” he revealed later on in the conversation. Well, with Jordan’s focus on building his empire, it’s understandable. But now with his return to NBC and his focus getting back on the NBA, fans might get to see more of Jordan.

It’s not just Jordan who seems like a ghost from the past. Giddey hasn’t seen Scottie Pippen either. “No, never seen him either,” he said. “The only one I’ve seen—I saw—I’ve seen Dennis Rodman once. He came to one of the games with his family.” That one moment, seeing Rodman courtside, reminded him that legends still float around the building, even if they don’t always step onto the court.

Still, carrying the expectations tied to Jordan’s name is no easy task. Giddey recognizes the pressure. When he first arrived in Chicago, he wasn’t sure how fans would react. “They didn’t know me as a person, as a player,” he said. But slowly, he’s earning their respect. “Winning solves all problems,” Giddey added. That’s something Jordan would agree with, even if he hasn’t said it to him, yet.