Josh Giddey Missing From Bulls HC Billy Donovan’s Touching Moment Ahead of HOF

Billy Donovan’s Hall of Fame weekend felt like a family reunion for the Chicago Bulls, with veteran players and front office figures flying in to celebrate the coach who led the Florida Gators to titles and later took the Bulls through a rebuilding stretch. On the eve of Donovan’s enshrinement, reporter K.C. Johnson noted that Coby White Ayo Dosunmu Patrick Williams Dalen Terry and recent pick Matas Buzelis were all in town to honor him, and the organization sent a large contingent from ownership down through management to be part of the weekend.

But one notable absence stood out: Josh Giddey will not be in Springfield for Donovan’s induction due to ongoing contract talks with the Bulls that have stretched into training camp. Team sources say Giddey reached out to Donovan personally expressing gratitude and apologizing for missing the ceremony and that Donovan found the gesture meaningful. As K.C. Johnson relayed Donovan’s reaction it was “very touching” that so many current and former Bulls gathered for the milestone even as key negotiations continue.

The reason for Giddey’s no show goes straight to money and term. After a breakout season in Chicago the 22 year old guard averaged 14.6 points 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists while starting the majority of games and becoming a primary facilitator. Giddey’s camp is seeking roughly 30 million dollars per year and a longer five year structure while the Bulls have been anchored closer to 20 million per year though they’ve moved their offer upward. As NBA insider Keith Smith put it “Bulls are offering Josh Giddey $22M AAV. Giddey wants $30M AAV.” with the sides still separated by millions.

