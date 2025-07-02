Josh Hart, De’Aaron Fox’s Wife & More React to Mike Brown’s Hiring as Knicks Eye Another Coach

The Knicks’ offseason felt like a poker game with all the cards kept close to the vest. Rumors floated, yes. But clarity? None. MSG had gone radio silent after a chaotic playoff run and an even messier head coach firing. No press leaks, no half-hearted announcements, no late-night Woj bombs. Just a lot of waiting. And you know how it goes in New York when it’s too quiet, something loud is coming. Something had to be coming.

And fans? They were already bracing themselves. Especially after seeing the franchise get stonewalled in their pursuit of big-name coaches. No Ime, no Kidd. No Finch. It felt like deja vu all over again. Just when you start believing this team’s finally turned a corner, they yank the wheel and head into traffic. But this time, something felt different. Not rushed. Not desperate. Strategic. Calculated. As if the Knicks were working on something more than just a replacement, something that might flip the locker room script completely.

The silence shattered when Josh Hart, the Knicks’ hustle king and locker room loudspeaker, couldn’t help himself on X. A fan joked, “We getting less pods now cause these niggas are gonna actually have to learn more than 5 sets in practice 💔💔💔,” retweeting Shams Charania’s NY Coach update: BREAKING: The New York Knicks are expected to land on two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown as the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell ESPN.” Hart’s reply?

“Na yall still going to be getting these pods.” That was it. No cap, no fluff. Just classic Hart energy tongue in cheek, but with a whiff of truth. The reaction came right after Shams Charania officially broke the news that Mike Brown, a two-time Coach of the Year, was headed to the Big Apple. But Hart wasn’t the only one watching. De’Aaron Fox’s wife, Reece, took to her Instagram story and posted a loud “Yessirrrrr!!” above the Shams post. That one word was more than enough. For someone who saw Brown unlock De’Aaron’s best basketball in Sacramento, the message was clear. This hire was hitting people in the feels.

The thing is, reactions like these don’t just pop up out of nowhere. Brown’s reputation for hard practices and structured systems already has guys talking. As Ian Begley shared on SNY, “He likes to work his teams hard, I’ve been told. They practice a lot. That would be a departure from [Tom] Thibodeau, because he did not practice a ton, especially during the regular season.” This ain’t the same old Knicks. And with buzz swirling around New York’s pursuit of James Borrego as Brown’s potential top assistant, the coaching staff might be loading up even further. Marc Stein added, “The Knicks have interest in hiring James Borrego as Mike Brown’s top assistant.” That’s not just staffing. That’s stacking.

This is a developing story…