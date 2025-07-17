Josh Hart Joins NBA Community’s Frenzy After Damian Lillard’s $42M Decision

Remember when superstars actually stayed? Like, planted roots and became the soul of a city? Feels like ancient history sometimes, with all the player movement and super team shuffles we’ve seen. Loyalty’s become this rare, almost mythical quality- something fans whisper about but rarely witness first hand. Especially when legends chase rings like they’re collecting infinity stones. Then, out of nowhere, Damian Lillard drops a bomb that feels ripped straight from a feel-good sports movie. The kind of move that makes you put your phone down and just stare.

It’s not just about basketball. It’s about identity, pride, and rewriting the script on what matters most. Portland’s about to get its heartbeat back, and the ripple effect is already getting messy for some very big names.

Breaking the silence, NBA insider Shams Charania dropped the bomb on X: “Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers… A storybook reunion home for the 35-year-old.” The deal’s got a player option and a rare no-trade clause, meaning Dame controls his destiny. He’s taking way less cash than he’s worth- roughly $14 million a year, just to retire where his heart is. No super-team chase, no ultimatums. Just Rip City.

This homecoming hit like a tidal wave. At 35, fresh off averaging 25 points and nearly 7 assists last season, Dame could’ve chased a contender. Instead, he chose unfinished business and the fans who adored him for 11 years. The no-trade clause screams finality; Portland is his home, period. It instantly drew sharp contrasts to modern player movement, especially LeBron’s strategic team-hopping and Durant’s move to the already-dominant Warriors. “Sources say” this deal reignited fierce arguments about what really defines greatness. Is it the rings collected, or the roots planted deep? The stage was perfectly set for the NBA world to explode.

Social media erupted instantly, as you’d expect. Players, fans, analysts- everyone had a take on Dame’s loyalty play. The sheer unexpectedness of it, the financial sacrifice, the no-trade clause… it all combined into pure digital dynamite. Former Blazer Josh Hart, never shy with his opinions, jumped right into the fray. The frenzy was officially on, revealing some fascinating perspectives on modern NBA values.

NBA Twitter on Dame’s Homecoming

The love for Dame was instant and overwhelming from many corners. One fan perfectly captured a potential shift, tweeting, “Just proof not a lot of players care about rings anymore lol,” suggesting Dame’s choice reflects a growing priority on legacy and connection over just championship hardware. Adding serious weight to this sentiment, current Knicks star and former Blazer Josh Hart loudly signaled his approval right under Shams’ tweet, simply posting “👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”. That trio of clapping emojis, coming from a respected player who knows Portland well, spoke volumes about how Dame’s decision resonated within the league itself.

Not everyone was purely celebratory, though. While plenty shared the simple, heartfelt sentiment “Happy for Dame,” acknowledging the emotional weight of his return, others couldn’t resist a jab laced with reality. A more cynical observer quipped, “Left the city and came back with one Achilles, real loyalty lol,” referencing Dame’s age and the significant injury he suffered after his initial departure from Portland. This sarcastic take highlighted the physical risks and the altered reality he’s returning to, questioning the practical impact versus the symbolic gesture.

The most pointed reactions, however, drew direct, unfavorable comparisons to the league’s biggest stars. The comment “Loyalty unlike Bron” landed like a punch, explicitly contrasting Dame’s homecoming with LeBron James’ well-documented history of changing teams to chase titles. This single line distilled the entire legacy debate sparked by Dame’s move: unwavering commitment to one city versus the strategic pursuit of championships across franchises. It framed loyalty as the ultimate counterpoint to the ring-chasing narrative often attached to players like LeBron and Kevin Durant.