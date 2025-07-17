Josh Hart Nearly Ditched Mike Brown as Private Jalen Brunson Chat Confirms Knicks Coaching Plan

You know how some NBA offseason stories just scream “you won’t believe this” from the jump? Yeah, this one’s exactly that kind of wild. It’s got dinner table chaos, caller ID confusion, and two of the Knicks’ most important voices casually spilling insider tea. Like they were on FaceTime with a buddy. If you’re into behind-the-scenes moments that unexpectedly shape an entire franchise’s direction, keep reading. Because it doesn’t get better than this.

And honestly, if you’re a Knicks fan, this is one of those stories that’ll make you laugh, nod, and maybe even feel a little hopeful. You’d think the introduction of a new head coach would be all drills and whiteboards by now. But nah, this thing started with Josh Hart almost ghosting the man who’s now in charge of his basketball future. Toss in Jalen Brunson offering rare insight into what’s actually going down behind closed doors, and suddenly the Knicks’ coaching plan is playing out like an episode of a documentary we didn’t know we needed.

So here’s how it all unraveled- on a recent episode of the Roommates Show, Hart casually dropped a nugget that could’ve changed the tone of the whole offseason. “We were actually all at dinner. I was with family and everybody and we’re all at dinner and I see a phone. You know that Apple now had like a little ID joint. So I get the number calling. I’m like who the hell? Michael Brown. I don’t know no Michael Brown, bro. I ain’t picking this up,” Hart said, nearly dying of secondhand embarrassment. It wasn’t until Matt Hillman pointed it out that he realized, “Is that your new coach?” Boom! Panic mode.

Hart picks up just in time: “Uh, hello? Hey, what’s up? Hey, how you doing? Yeah, I- I was about to let that one go to voicemail, but yeah.” Just imagine if he actually did.

Dec 12, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown gives direction as he stands on the court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Now on the flip side, Jalen Brunson’s been all in, talking about the bigger picture behind Mike Brown’s early days with the team. “Yeah, they’ve been great. Um, just getting to know him, uh, know his background, um, and everything. Uh it’s- he’s had a great journey to be where he’s at now.” He made it clear the respect runs deep. “I just have a lot of respect for guys who work hard and I feel like he’s worked very hard to be in the position that he’s in. Um, and just the way he goes about his business.”

Brunson even acknowledged how minimal the basketball talk has been so far: “Yeah, like I said, it’s been very like little basketball talk and just- just getting to know everybody and um I appreciate and respect that.” This isn’t just your average meet-and-greet- Brown is setting a tone.

When you look at the full picture, it tracks. Mike Brown’s resume is no joke: 454-304 career record. Two-time Coach of the Year, a Finals trip with LeBron, and four rings as an assistant. He’s got the blueprint, but he’s not rushing it. That private Brunson-Hart convo just confirmed that the Knicks’ coaching plan under Brown is less about Xs and Os for now, and more about syncing with the personalities in the room.

That approach? It’s already building a vibe that feels different from the usual press-conference sound bites. Instead of diving straight into systems and rotations, Brown is building human connection first. It’s subtle, but it’s shaping what the Knicks are becoming. The way Hart and Brunson talk about it? You can feel the trust forming already.

Coach Brown adds purpose to his words

The Knicks didn’t just bring in Mike Brown to tweak lineups. They brought him in to set a tone for a roster that’s loaded but still searching for playoff consistency. He’s stepping into a team with Jalen Brunson leading the charge, Karl-Anthony Towns finally paired with a true floor general. And a wing trio of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart that could turn any game into controlled chaos. And Brown? He sees that potential burning under the surface.

Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) runs up court after basket during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden.

“I thought what this group did this past year in the playoffs, it just shows their potential, not just defensively but offensively, too,” Brown said, clearly amped about what’s to come. “I’m looking forward to putting a plan in place and working with those guys on both ends of the floor.” This isn’t about cookie-cutter systems anymore. It’s about crafting something tailor-fit for a roster that can do it all- but needs the right ignition point.

And that’s where Brown’s philosophy shines. He’s not the coach who forces a system onto players. He’s the guy who studies the DNA of a team and adapts. “I think you have a philosophy on both ends of the floor, but you have to make sure it fits with your personnel. So it’s ever-evolving,” he once explained.

With scorers, defenders, playmakers, and energy guys all over the roster, Brown’s job now is to blend it into something lethal. And based on how the players are talking, that process has already started- one personal connection at a time.