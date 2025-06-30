Julius Randle’s $100M Extension Puts Wolves Star’s Future In Jeopardy as Lakers Get Unexpected Good News

The Minnesota Timberwolves are approaching the offseason with purpose—and pressure. After back-to-back Conference Finals runs, the expectations around the Anthony Edwards-led franchise have rightly shifted. And the front office’s response? Lightning fast moves this summer, securing key pieces while making tough financial decisions. And a major move?

On Sunday, ESPN reported that three-time All-Star Julius Randle intends to sign a three-year, $100 million deal to remain in Minnesota. The decision comes after Randle delivered his best postseason performance yet, averaging 21.7 points per game on 50% shooting. His return gives the Timberwolves a proven scoring option as the franchise positions itself for a deeper playoff push.

But that was just the opening act. Minnesota followed up by locking down rising big man Naz Reid on a hefty five-year, $125 million deal. Keeping both Randle and Reid was non-negotiable for the Timberwolves’ front office, though it sets off inevitable fallout. The likely cost? Losing one of their most dependable backcourt contributors, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. NBA insider Brett Siegel didn’t pull punches on social media, pairing the Julius Randle news with a sharp prediction: “This essentially ensures that Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be departing Minnesota in free agency. Will he go to Atlanta, Detroit, or somewhere else?”

Minnesota’s recent surge isn’t just about offseason deals—it’s part of a slow-build transformation. After returning to the playoffs in 2017–18 for the first time in 13 years, the team spent several seasons struggling to find its identity. But under head coach Chris Finch, the Timberwolves have now made back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. Finch has emphasized defensive maturity and focus, recently challenging his team to prove they belong: “Were you a Western Conference Finals team, or were you a team that just happened to make the Western Conference Finals?”

It stings for Timberwolves fans, no question. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was a critical piece in Minnesota’s back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals. His defensive versatility turned him into a constant problem for opposing guards and wings. Offensively, he stretched the floor with authority, knocking down 38.1% of his threes on 4.5 attempts per game. So why cut him loose? Simple. Cap constraints. The front office made its bet on bigger pieces. The twist? His exit cracks open a valuable opportunity for their postseason nemesis, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Add to it that the Lakers GM, Rob Pelinka, has publicly stated the team is prioritizing wing defense this offseason—an area where Alexander-Walker could immediately contribute. Not to mention, fresh off a heated playoff clash, the Lakers have both the need and cap flexibility to chase a perimeter stopper like the Canadian guard.

Could Purple and Gold be his next jersey? Let’s peel the lid off that possibility.

Could Nickeil Alexander-Walker Suit Up in Lakers Colors Next?

Nickeil Alexander-Walker gradually became one of Minnesota’s most reliable weapons over the past two seasons. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while logging 25 minutes a night. But beyond numbers, his defensive range and clutch shooting made him essential during Minnesota’s back-to-back Western Conference Finals runs. Now, his future in Minneapolis looks shaky.

With Julius Randle’s $100 million extension and Naz Reid’s hefty new deal, cap space is vanishing fast. The Timberwolves may not have room to retain Alexander-Walker, and that opens a compelling door for the Lakers. Because Los Angeles just watched forward Dorian Finney-Smith decline his $15.4 million player option for 2025-26. If no new deal lands soon, the Lakers will have a noticeable hole on the wing. That’s where Alexander-Walker makes perfect sense.

via Imago Dec 13, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) reacts after a non-call on Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1, not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

His numbers won’t headline SportsCenter, but his defensive IQ and playoff poise are proven assets. He’s exactly the kind of under-the-radar, high-impact player LeBron James has prospered alongside for years. In a league ruled by margins, this move could quietly shape the Western race. Randle’s extension benefits both Minnesota’s core and, indirectly, L.A.’s options.

Could these two meet again next postseason, fighting for Western supremacy? If the pieces line up, don’t count it out.