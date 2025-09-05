Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers Will Escape Punishment After Steve Ballmer’s Latest Move, Deems Insider

The Los Angeles Clippers found themselves tangled in controversy this week after reports claimed Kawhi Leonard’s contract might have breached salary cap rules. It centered on a $28 million endorsement deal with a company Steve Ballmer had invested in, raising questions about fairness. A follow-up later on even suggested the total compensation could have stretched to $48 million. Fans wondered if this could spark another punishment like the infamous 1999-2000 Joe Smith case. The storm seemed unavoidable, but Ballmer’s unexpected move changed the narrative.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Thursday, he sat down with Ramona Shelburne for an in-studio interview. During the conversation, Ballmer showed frustration at the accusations, stressing that he, too, had been misled. “Remember, they defrauded me. They defrauded many other investors much bigger than me,” he said. His words revealed both anger and disbelief. Was this the bold step of a guilty man, or a confident show of innocence?

When Tim Bontemps reacted to the interview, his interpretation made the picture clearer. “I would say Steve Ballmer agreeing to do this interview in the manner that he did is a pretty strong indication that he believes they’re not going to get in trouble. Because if he really thought there was a chance they’re going to get in trouble, I would assume he would be lawyering up and hiding.” His point suggested Ballmer was not acting like a man preparing for punishment. Instead, he seemed ready to stand tall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credit: Imagn

So, the company at the center of the storm is Aspiration, a now-bankrupt environmental company that had once promoted carbon neutrality. According to reports, the Clippers helped introduce Leonard to the company, which later signed him to a four-year deal worth $28 million.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Things got murkier when it surfaced that Ballmer had also poured $50 million into Aspiration, alongside an additional $20 million in stocks tied to Leonard. To critics, this looked like a creative way to supplement Leonard’s income outside team payroll, sparking salary-cap concerns. Instead of staying silent, Ballmer decided to speak directly.

Brian Windhorst didn’t disagree with Bontemps’ takeaway about Ballmer’s confidence, and instead added more weight to it when he said, “Yeah, you’re exactly right, Bontemps. If he thought that this was going to come back to bite him, the comments that he made tonight to Ramona would go down, would live in infamy. They would be used over and over and over.”

AD

Later, Bontemps added that Ballmer likely believes the NBA cannot prove wrongdoing. That confidence, he argued, could explain Ballmer’s openness. By choosing transparency, the Clippers’ owner may have shielded himself and the team from deeper trouble, leaving punishment unlikely.

Kawhi Leonard faces questions while Ballmer defends the Clippers

The NBA’s investigation into Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers is now underway, and Leonard himself could soon be interviewed. According to Shams Charania, the league is looking for “concrete proof, including a potential paper trail” to decide whether the Clippers crossed salary cap rules. That kind of scrutiny recalls the Minnesota Timberwolves’ infamous Joe Smith case, which carried heavy penalties 25 years ago. The stakes are clear, and fans are wondering if history might repeat itself.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer watches the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

So what did Ballmer have to say as Leonard might get interviewed? Speaking with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Clippers’ owner rejected any claims of wrongdoing. “We, the Clippers, have abided by the salary cap circumvention rules because that’s the right thing to do and we have done that,” Ballmer explained. He stressed the importance of fair competition, adding that “it’s a very important rule in terms of promoting competitiveness and equal playing field across the league.” His comments made it clear he views the franchise as compliant and transparent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ballmer also described how Aspiration first came into the picture. “At that time, we hadn’t even introduced … Kawhi to Aspiration. … Then they request to be introduced to Kawhi. Under rules, we can introduce our sponsors to our athletes. We just can’t be involved,” he said. He further argued that his role was minimal, noting, “Where could any of this circumvention have happened? It didn’t. It couldn’t have.” For Ballmer, the entire situation points to one conclusion: the Clippers and Leonard never broke the rules.

With Leonard’s interview looming and the NBA digging deeper, the tension continues to build. Yet Ballmer’s words suggest he is confident the Los Angeles Clippers will come out clean.