Damian Lillard Shares Relationship Wisdom Amid Ex-Wife’s Reaction After Bucks Waiver Surfaces

This week, the entire NBA world has been glued to their screens, watching front offices flip the league upside down. In one blink, Kevin Durant was traded. In the next, the Milwaukee Bucks abruptly waived Damian Lillard, sending shockwaves through the basketball community. Lillard’s sudden departure didn’t just spark free agency rumors and injury speculation; it dragged personal drama right back into the headlines. And now, that off-court saga just dropped its second chapter.

So far, Damian Lillard’s journey this offseason has been a storm of setbacks and cold business decisions. First came the torn Achilles, forcing him into a long, grueling rehab that’ll likely sideline him for the upcoming season. Then, the Bucks waived Lillard to free up cap space for a four-year, $107 million deal with Myles Turner. Up to that point, everything felt like business, ruthless, but expected. That is, until things turned personal. Just days after he was waived, Dame’s ex-wife, Kayla, stirred the pot. On Tuesday, she posted a story of a single photo of herself with the caption “happy tuesday.”

Although it’s just two words, anyone who’s lived under the spotlight knows how much weight a cryptic caption can carry. “Happy Tuesday” might seem harmless to most, but if there was a hidden message in there, Damian Lillard probably caught it loud and clear. And maybe, just maybe, he decided to respond the way only a seasoned veteran would. Shortly after, Damian shared a story on his Instagram, featuring a clip of Jesus Christ’s words, recited by speaker and therapist Samantha Lee. The message wasn’t just spiritual; it felt tailored to his moment.

The post said, “There are some relationships where if someone has been hurt in that particular relationship and you’re trying to do better and you’re trying to move on. And you’re trying to progress, they still hold you to the person you were, right? They still regard you as the person that you were. And that makes it very hard to move on in those relationships. Because even as you’re trying to improve and do different things, they still don’t. They’re committed to seeing you a certain way.” Samantha said this, and Damian shared this with just one caption, “💯💯💯💯”.

via Imago Mar 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) walks back up court during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Now, this might seem cryptic too, doesn’t it? But honestly, that’s the kind of response you get from a veteran like Damian Lillard. A man who’s lived his entire career under the world’s magnifying glass and always finds clever ways to silence the noise. And speaking of personal moments, this isn’t the first time his private life’s made headlines. Lillard once opened up about his messy divorce from ex-wife Kay’La Lillard, a chapter that brought its own drama. So while the headlines heat up, it’s only right we crack open that part of his story too.

Damian Lillard breaks silence on his split from ex-wife

Balancing personal life and a demanding NBA career comes with its own brutal challenges. Constant road trips, playoff pressure, and living life under the spotlight can weigh heavily, even for the best. Yet Damian Lillard has never shied away from speaking his truth.“As much as I love basketball, and I love my job, I don’t care about it more than I care about my kids,” he once admitted. That one line says everything about the kind of family man he is.

Still, not everything off the court fell into place. Despite being college sweethearts and raising three children together, Dame and Kay’La Lillard ultimately decided to part ways in 2024. Addressing it publicly, Lillard confessed, “People say, ‘When I hoop I ain’t thinking about nothing,’ but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family and I’m going through a divorce.” That brutally honest moment revealed just how deeply the situation weighed on him.

To make matters heavier, the timing couldn’t have been worse. Lillard filed for divorce on October 2, mere days after leaving the Portland Trail Blazers. The same franchise where he built his career and identity. In response, Kay’La reportedly requested sole custody of their three children. The original custody hearing was set for November 24, but Lillard requested a postponement, citing unavoidable NBA commitments.

As of now, no new date has been made public, leaving that chapter of Dame’s personal life unresolved while his professional future remains just as uncertain.