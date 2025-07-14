Kel’el Ware Issues Bold Statement in Response to Erik Spoeltra’s Callout

Sometimes a sigh says more than a stat sheet. And after Kel’el Ware’s breakout game against the Cavaliers, that’s exactly what happened. Asked why fans don’t always see this version of him, Ware let out a deep breath… the kind that carries pressure, pride, and maybe a little bit of spite. “You will,” he said simply. Message received.

Because this wasn’t just a performance. It was a response. To the critics. To the questions. And most importantly, to his coach. “You put in the effort… that’s just what I wanted to show,” Ware explained. And the effort was loud. Boards, blocks, energy – all the things Miami has quietly been begging to see. Even Erik Spoelstra, who typically keeps things tight-lipped during Summer League, chimed in.

"The talent is there," Spo said 24 hours before. "The professionalism and consistency have to improve." And that was not a write-off. It was a challenge, and judging by the way Ware played, he heard every word. But that's not all. Even assistant coach Eric Glass had more to say. And let's just say… his message wasn't exactly subtle.

