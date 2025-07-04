LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Reveals 3 Reasons He’s Staying with Lakers as DeAndre Ayton Gets Stern Warning

The Los Angeles Lakers made more noise this offseason than they did during their underwhelming playoff run. It all kicked off when LeBron James exercised his hefty $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Since that announcement, whispers of LeBron leaving Los Angeles have spread like wildfire. However, his former Cavaliers teammate Kendrick Perkins stepped in and dropped three compelling reasons why LeBron won’t bolt.

Across his nine career contracts, LeBron James included a player option in eight of them. This marks the first time James chose to pick up that option instead of chasing a fresh deal, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Now 40, James nears the twilight of a legendary career decorated with four MVP awards and titles with three franchises. Yet the hunger for a fifth ring still gnaws at him. The Lakers, however, haven’t sniffed serious playoff success since their 2020 title run. That alone sparks talk of a potential exit. But Kendrick Perkins isn’t buying it, not for a second.

On his Road Trippin’ podcast, Kendrick Perkins laid out three reasons why LeBron stays with the Lakers. “I don’t think LeBron’s going any damn place,” Perkins declared, holding nothing back. He then unpacked his bold take, point by point. He explained, “He (LeBron James) has the coach that he wanted as JJ Redick. Bronny is still there. Damn it. It’s a 45-minute to an hour plane ride to Arizona, where Bryce goes to school at.” Indeed, Perkins built a strong case, though ultimately, the decision rests with James alone. KP even addressed LeBron’s player option decision, “And again, you 52 million dollars in at 40!” But Kendrick wasn’t finished yet.

You might already know that DeAndre Ayton is officially heading to the Los Angeles Lakers after finalizing a buyout with Portland on Sunday night. The 26-year-old center will now team up with LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the Lakers’ starting lineup. And obviously, that move instantly places heavy expectations on Ayton’s shoulders. Kendrick Perkins didn’t sugarcoat it either. He said, “You’ve got a great responsibility. You’re playing for one of the most historic franchises in sports…You got to go out there and produce. Period. You’ve got to go out there and produce at a high level…”

via Imago Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

With that, Kendrick doubled down on his faith in LeBron staying put while firing a stern message at Ayton. But do you know what was Bronny’s answer when he heard his father’s trade rumors?

Bronny James’ savage reply on LeBron James’ trade rumor

Bronny James delivered a cool reply to the latest rumors about his father’s possible trade from the Lakers. Last season, the father-son duo made league history by sharing an NBA court during the Lakers’ season opener against the Timberwolves. It was a moment fans never thought they’d witness. Now, with Bronny gearing up for the NBA Summer League, those swirling trade headlines finally reached his radar. And true to his composed nature, Bronny handled the chatter like an expert. And once again proved, showing exactly why the L.A Lakers’ front office believes in his long-term potential.

Interestingly, Bronny admitted he didn’t discover the trade rumors on his own like most fans did. It took a friend’s unexpected phone call to alert him. “One of my friends called and asked what I was going to do,” LeBron James’ son revealed. Caught off guard, he answered, “I was like, I have no idea what you’re talking about.” It showed how tightly the James family guards their business, rarely letting media noise dictate their mood.

Even if he had seen the speculation firsthand, Bronny made it clear he wouldn’t waste a second worrying about it. “I don’t really pay attention to that stuff,” he shrugged, brushing aside his father, LeBron James’ trade talks. The young guard added, “There’s a lot of stuff going around that I don’t pay attention to.” For a kid navigating a media circus before his first full NBA season, he’s handling the pressure like a natural.