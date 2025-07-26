Kendrick Perkins Pens Emotional Message for Wife After Complains About Her Behavior

Kendrick Perkins and Vanity Perkins aren’t the typical private love story we see around. It’s a two-decade saga that doubles as a rom-com, with its latest episode featuring a vow renewal in Costa Rica, where Kendrick forgot his vows. Yes, on their 15th anniversary, Vanity set up a surprise rainforest ceremony on July 25, 2024- and Big Perk showed up completely unprepared. The result? A punchy Instagram post from Vanity: “I really don’t even like this dude… Happy Anniversary, baby cakes #15YearsAndCounting.” There’s history, there’s humor, and there’s a lot of heart when the duos appear. But Perkins’ latest message to Vanity revived old school nostalgia, besides melting hearts.

To be fair, Kendrick’s always had a flair for the unfiltered. Remember the time he casually dropped relationship advice to Klay Thompson on live TV? “Hey boy, Texas women are different. I’m telling you straight up…Once you’re there, you’re there.” That advice didn’t just come out of nowhere. The man’s been married for 16 years and has been dating the same woman since their high school days. Four kids and a French bulldog ranch later, he’s still posting anniversary notes that hit harder than most of his post-up plays back in Boston.

Kendrick Perkins took to Instagram with a heartfelt message that read like a love letter. With a tiny self-roast for flavor. “16 years later and we still rocking my Queen @_queenvanity… Your love, confidence, and protection is what makes me love you more every day… I know I can be headache at times, but just know I always love you with the all of me.” The post was paired with sweet images of the couple, looking every bit like relationship goals. With over 557,000 followers watching, Perkins made sure the world knew just how much Vanity meant to him. It wasn’t just a routine post; it was Kendrick in his most open and earnest form- and somehow, still Kendrick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Perkins (@kendrickperkins)

The Perkins love story isn’t one of those flashy meet-at-a-party-and-break-up-in-two-months deals. They were high school sweethearts in Texas who stayed together through Kendrick’s rise from a straight-out-of-high-school draft pick to an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics. They tied the knot in 2009 after welcoming their first son two years prior. Now with four kids- Kendrick Jr., Kenxton, and twins Kanter and Zoey- the two have built a life grounded in real stuff: workouts together, parenting, and the occasional roast session on social media. Vanity, who juggles real estate, a hair accessories brand, and even a dating app, isn’t just Kendrick’s partner. She’s the engine of the Perkins household.

What makes this whole message even more compelling is the timing. Their 16th wedding anniversary comes off the back of last year’s celebration, where Vanity hilariously revealed Kendrick forgot to prep vows for a surprise renewal in Costa Rica. “Moral of the story is I been dealing with this foolishness for over 20 years…” she joked. So when Kendrick acknowledges in this year’s post that he can be a “headache”, it’s not just romantic fluff. It’s rooted in 20+ years of shared moments- awkward, silly, chaotic, and loving.

“Pray for me”: The flight incident that sparked laughter

Just when you think their story couldn’t get more relatable or ridiculous, Kendrick dropped a gem of an IG story during a flight to a secret vacation spot. “This girl @_queenvanity just wiped down the seat, windows and the damn flight attendants. Pray for me! God Bless America” he wrote. No context. No explanation. Just classic Big Perk dropping a travel update wrapped in comedy gold.

via Getty CHICAGO, IL – MAY 18: ESPN Analyst, Kendrick Perkins, reports on the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 18, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Naturally, Vanity clapped back. She reposted the story with a side of sass: “I never understood how a person can be against someone being clean 🤔 Like why does me being clean bother my family?” Fans were living for it. And while we don’t know if Kendrick Perkins got side-eyed for posting mid-flight, we do know the banter was peak husband-wife dynamics.

The thing is, this isn’t new. Vanity’s always had a sense of humor that could match, if not surpass, Kendrick’s. From posting about Kendrick stealing her food during their anniversary dinner to literally questioning whether she still liked the man after 20 years, she’s turned being married to an NBA champ into a comedy series that fans can’t get enough of.

More than just social media antics, it’s the authenticity that hits home. The Perkins don’t try to paint a perfect picture. They show the chaos, the weirdness, the love, and the cleaning obsessions. And that’s why, even when Vanity goes “out of control” on a flight, Kendrick doesn’t just survive it. He turns it into a love note. Now that’s chemistry.