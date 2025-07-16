Rich Paul Confronts ESPN Analyst Over Lakers Remark as LeBron James’ Ex-Teammates Explain His Behavior

Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, all of them just aren’t Lakers legends. They’re cultural icons who helped turn basketball into a global obsession. But the sad part is, the chapter is closing. LeBron is now in his 40s, and rumors suggest the 2025–26 season could be his final title chase. The torch needs to pass. A new era has to begin in L.A. But not everyone’s ready for that shift, especially LeBron’s longtime agent, Rich Paul. From the sound of it, he’s still betting on the King to write one more historic ending before riding off into the sunset.

On the latest episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast, Kendrick Perkins dropped a behind-the-scenes bombshell. The former NBA big man and one-time LeBron teammate revealed that Rich Paul, LeBron’s longtime agent and Klutch Sports founder, personally called him to air out some frustration. Why? Because Perkins went on national TV and said what many are quietly thinking: there’s a new power shift in L.A.

As he remembered, “There’s a new sheriff in town. It’s Luka and Bill Duffy, it’s WME. It’s no more Klutch Sports no more.” For context, Bill Duffy is Luka Doncic’s agent and a major player now operating under the WME Sports banner. So when Perkins publicly claimed that the influence was shifting from Klutch Sports to WME, it hit a nerve. And understandably, that didn’t sit well with Rich Paul. Not at all. The idea that Klutch might be losing its grip? That’s a tough pill for Paul to swallow.

Perkins then continued, “And I told this to Rich Paul on the phone and we had an argument because I said it on TV and we argue a lot.” That line didn’t sit well with Rich. Perkins admitted the phone call turned into an argument, as it often does between the two. But the message was clear: Paul isn’t ready to give up ground. Even as a new generation edges into the spotlight. But as always, there’s the twist. LeBron James might not even be in a Lakers jersey next season. Rumors are swirling that he could take his final run elsewhere. If that happens, all this talk about who really controls the Lakers, Klutch or WME, could become irrelevant overnight.

However, if LeBron stays in L.A. for one last dance, and this power struggle noise creeps into the locker room, things could get messy. Chemistry wins championships. And if front-office politics start bleeding into the hardwood, the Lakers’ hopes could unravel before the season even begins. While the conversation around NBA power shifts was heating up, another storyline suddenly hijacked the spotlight. And that was LeBron James’ silence on Deandre Ayton’s arrival in gold and purple. And Lebron’s former teammate just added another layer to it.

LeBron James’ former teammates shed light on his quiet reaction to Deandre Ayton’s move

While Kendrick Perkins stirred the pot with his Rich Paul power shift claims, another topic took over the Road Trippin’ podcast. It was the fresh LeBron James’ silence on Deandre Ayton’s move to the Lakers. As you know, Ayton landed in L.A. this week and confirmed that Luka Doncic reached out to congratulate him, but LeBron? Radio silence.

And that silence fueled speculation. Especially since Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron recently picked up his massive $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season. Many in the media read that move as a possible farewell tour setup. Pair that with Rich Paul’s recent statement about LeBron “wanting every season to count,” and things start to look like chess moves, not random behavior.

When the subject of LeBron ghosting Ayton came up, Channing Frye chimed in with a chuckle: “He didn’t text me when I got traded there.” And Richard Jefferson doubled down: “He didn’t text me when I got traded either.” So maybe LeBron’s quiet isn’t calculated, it’s just who he is. Less about social niceties, more about showing up when it matters. But in a league where perception fuels headlines, even silence can stir the loudest speculation.