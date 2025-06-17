Kevin Durant Issues Strong Message on Desmond Bane Trade Amid Minnesota Update

It didn’t take long for the NBA to produce the first big trade of this summer. Amid the ongoing finals, Grizzlies and Magic agreed on a blockbuster move, sending star guard Desmond Bane to Orlando. In exchange, the Memphis squad received young ball handler Cole Anthony, two-time champ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four first-round picks, and a first round pick swap four years from now. Soon after, Bane arrived in his new home, instantly catching Kevin Durant’s attention.

Yes, the Orlando team shared glimpses of Desmond’s first moments in the Magic facility. With a smile on his face, the shooting guard soaked it all in and said, “This is a little different than Memphis right here, for sure.” Of course, Bane started his career with the Grizzlies and this is his first time switching teams in five years. Naturally, it was a unique experience for him. Then, he seemingly had a brief meeting with Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, as they dapped each other up to begin their new partnership.

The dap was so loud that it even had Durant chiming in. “They heard this dap in Memphis” The Slim Reaper tweeted, sending a strong message on the trade.

While Mosley’s back was turned to the camera the whole time, the man in the video was likely him, as Bane could be heard asking, “You good coach?” If their chemistry is anything like that dap, Bane is going to have an impressive run in Orlando. While many questioned the amount of first round picks Magic gave up to acquire Desmond, the move makes sense for both teams. Orlando received a consistent 20+ point scorer, who could be the perfect third option alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Plus, Bane is a solid playmaker, who averaged 5.3 assists this season. This move could take them closer to their championship goal. Meanwhile, Memphis improved their depth with Cole and KCP, while also securing assets to build their future. While Desmond has already started settling in his new home, Durant’s future remains uncertain amid the massive trade buzz.

Kevin Durant-Anthony Edwards reunion unlikely as ESPN insider shares latest trade update

On the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN veteran Shams Charania reported that Timberwolves are among the three teams the Suns are focused on with Durant’s trade talks. Many began hoping for a KD and Ant-Man reunion following the massive success they had together during the Paris Olympics. However, Shams later revealed that Minnesota is not among KD’s preferred destinations.

The veteran insider further doubled down on this stance in his latest update, “I’m told the Phoenix Suns remain in active conversations around the league on a Kevin Durant deal. But their focus over the last several days has been on three teams, and that’s the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves… I’m told Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves.”

Yes, it looks like the hope of Durant-Edwards reunion will not come to fruition this summer as the two-time champ seemingly has no intention to join the Timberwolves. Shams also emphasized that KD’s $54.7 million salary for next season will play a major role in determining his next destination. Well, Timberwolves are currently a second apron team, which means the trade restrictions will make it extremely difficult for them to acquire KD. Despite the Wolves’ clear interest, every other sign is hinting toward them failing to pull of the Durant trade. Do you think they can turn things around in their favor by luring the Suns with a last-minute offer they cannot refuse?