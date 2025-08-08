Kevin Durant Receives Concerning Update as ESPN Insiders Reveals Rockets’ Future Plans

Kevin Durant’s move to Houston felt like destiny. A superstar joining a young, hungry roster ready to contend. But behind the bright lights and championship dreams, there’s financial chess being played. The Rockets didn’t just acquire Durant; they inherited a $54.7 million expiring contract for a 36-year-old legend. While fans dream of banners, Houston’s front office is crunching numbers with surgical precision. Something’s brewing that could reshape Durant’s twilight years.

Rafael Stone isn’t your typical GM. He’s built Houston’s roster on team-friendly deals- like Alperen Şengün’s $185 million (well below max) and Jabari Smith Jr.’s declining $122 million contract. This pattern matters because Stone treats every dollar like gold in today’s restrictive CBA world. As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps noted, “Rafael Stone has done an outstanding job understanding the new economic environment.” For Durant? That might spell ‘trouble’.

On a recent Spotify podcast, Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps discussed a scenario that may not sit well with Durant. Windhorst pointed out “the Rockets’ actions indicate they’re protecting space in 27” and that “if they’ve done four or five contracts that prioritize dipping their space and creating maneuverability in 27, I don’t think you should assume that Durant’s going to have a giant number in 27, 28 on the table.”

Bontemps added that based on Houston’s history, “it’s not going to be two years for the max number… it’s going to be something a decent way south of that.” This essentially means Houston might not give Durant the full $60 million per year max he could command, even if he signs a two-year extension this summer.

The numbers make the Rockets’ stance even clearer. Durant is set to make $54.7 million next season, and starting July 6, he can sign a two-year extension worth up to $124 million. But league insiders suggest the Rockets are more likely to push for “materially less than the max” to keep roster flexibility.

Houston has done this before. Alperen Sengun took $185 million instead of the $224.2 million max, and Jabari Smith Jr.’s $122 million deal features a declining salary. The logic is simple: if they avoid balloon contracts now, they can avoid painful roster cuts later. The twist is that this puts Durant in a spot where the deal on the table might be worth less in dollars, but more in terms of a shot at a ring.

This isn’t just about money.. it’s much more! And the Rockets seem to be playing the long game.

Why Houston’s 2027 vision shapes everything

The Rockets’ caution isn’t random.. it’s part of a master plan targeting 2027. Windhorst explained they’ve “done four or five contracts that prioritize dipping their space and creating maneuverability in 27” and it’s clear why. That summer, stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić could hit the market, and Houston wants to be in position to make a play. This isn’t just about Durant’s deal; it’s about keeping their books clean for what could be the most loaded free agency in years.

via Imago May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They’re already structuring extensions with this in mind. Jabari Smith Jr.’s contract actually drops in value after year one. Sengun’s deal flattens out in years four and five. Even the potential extension for Tari Eason is expected to “dip in 27” according to Windhorst. The pattern is obvious. Protect cap space now. So they can chase elite talent later without hitting the NBA’s dreaded first or second apron penalties. With a projected $174 million committed to their core in 2027, they’ll still be $41 million under the first apron, giving them flexibility most contenders dream of.

And this is where Durant’s situation gets tricky. If his second year in an extension lands in 2027-28 at a massive number, it eats into that flexibility. That’s why the Rockets are unlikely to hand him the full max, no matter how much his résumé demands it. They’re not just building a team for now.. they’re building a team for then.

For Durant, the decision will be whether to take slightly less money to be part of that future or look elsewhere for a bigger payday. Especially when he knows that it might come with a lesser chance of landing his first championship since the glorious Warriors days.