Kevin Durant Reveals Reason Behind Social Behavior After Stephen Curry Post Causes Trouble

Kevin Durant and social media have a complicated relationship. For years, he’s been known to engage directly with fans online, often firing back at critics or defending his choices. Remember the “burner account” scandal back in 2017? He admitted to using secret profiles just to argue with fans anonymously. That habit hasn’t faded; he confirmed in 2023 he still keeps hidden accounts. Which has led us to yet another cryptic tweet from KD himself.

Now, fresh off a blockbuster trade to Houston, Durant’s back in the spotlight for his online antics. But what is the reason behind his social media shenanigans?

Durant has seemingly made things clear. When a fan tweeted, “What do you actually gain from arguing with fans,” he didn’t hold back. He replied: “I get nothing but lashes for this but it’s entertainment to some people so I provide that service for them. Think of it like Dave Chappelle or any comedian you like just goes to a comedy club and test his jokes out unexpectedly. Some people feel offended by the jokes but some understand the setting..” In short? He sees his clapbacks as performance art and does it for the entertainment of fans.

