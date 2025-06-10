brand-logo
Kevin Durant’s Agent in Close Contact With Multiple Teams as Surprising Names Emerge in Trade Rumors

ByRohan Bhaunt

Jun 9, 2025 | 8:42 PM EDT

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

Kevin Durant’s days in Phoenix seem numbered. Following three disappointing seasons with the Suns, the most recent one ending without even making the playoffs, it’s clear that the experiment has been a massive failure. Speculations are that KD will get traded this summer to a destination of his preference. And some surprising teams have emerged as potential suitors.

Well, Durant is a famously private individual and very selective about who he lets in on his personal preferences. One of the people in his inner circle is his longtime friend and agent, Rich Kleiman. Per veteran insider Dusty Garza’s latest report, “Several teams have already begun negotiating with Kleiman in what I am told is a very respectful and collaborative process.” Yes, Kleiman has initiated negotiations on behalf of his client to assess the available options and determine the best path forward.

One the process is complete the Suns will be given a select list of teams with whom they can discuss the potential trade scenario that benefits both parties. Per reports, The Slim Reaper wants to join a “win-now” situation, considering he is 36-years-old and in the later stages of his career. Potential suitors include – Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and OKC Thunder.

(Developing Story)

Is KD's move to a 'win-now' team a smart play, or just chasing rings at 36?

