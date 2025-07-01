Kevin Durant’s Agent Sends Clear Message to LeBron James Amid Trade Proposal That Helps Lakers Star

Some trades feel wild. Others feel inevitable. And then there are the ones that read like NBA fan fiction written at 3 AM. Enter the latest multiverse-warping proposal that has Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and Dillon Brooks all switching jerseys. Yes, really. It all started with Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, who floated a galaxy-brained four-team scenario on his podcast with Jovan Buha. The centerpiece?

LeBron and Bronny James landing with Steph Curry in Golden State, Jimmy Butler heading to Phoenix, KD shipped to Houston, and the Lakers ending up with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. It’s the kind of trade pitch that makes you check if your headphones are glitching.

“Phoenix wanted Butler,” O’Connor explained. “So maybe you send LeBron and Bronny to Golden State, Butler to Phoenix, Durant to Houston, and Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the Lakers.” To his credit, Jovan Buha took a diplomatic stab at responding.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think some Laker fans are going to be upset with you for sending Jalen Green [to the Lakers]… It would be funny, Dillon Brooks replacing LeBron in the starting frontcourt. But I don’t think the Lakers would do that.” But that wasn’t even the wildest twist, because when entities like these are involved, how could this just be it, right? And just as the basketball world was trying to digest that fever dream of a trade, Kevin Durant’s agent, Rich Kleiman, stirred the pot further.

AD

On Instagram, Kleiman reposted a story from the Mind Games podcast featuring an image of LeBron and KD together. The caption? “Tomorrow. The Slim Reaper.” Kleiman added his own sly commentary: “Elite invites only,” tagging Durant, LeBron, and Steve Nash. Now, is this definitive proof of anything?

Absolutely not. But in the NBA, where Instagram stories speak louder than press releases, the signal was clear: something is genuinely being teased. Something big. And it couldn’t come at a weirder time. The Lakers are trying to clear cap space for 2027. Phoenix is in “win now” purgatory. Houston wants to pivot toward playoff contention. And Golden State? They’re trying to extend the Curry timeline and shake off a failed 2025 campaign. All four teams have motivation. What they don’t have is clarity. But let’s be real, though.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron in… limbo?

The idea of LeBron James in a Warriors jersey is as jarring as it is intriguing. He’s spent most of his career either torching Golden State or being torched by them. But their mutual respect has always been obvious. If Bron really wants to finish his career with his son, in a contender’s uniform, with the greatest shooter of all time by his side? The Bay suddenly becomes a logical destination. But there’s no sugarcoating it.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Dillon Brooks as LeBron’s replacement might be the most troll-worthy pivot in modern NBA history. And then there’s Jalen Green. Electrifying? Yes. Inconsistent? Also yes. Putting him next to Austin Reaves could create serious spacing and defensive issues. And Laker fans, fresh off a chaotic season, may not have the patience for a high-risk youth movement. But let’s flip it for a second.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Would Houston actually part with Green and Brooks to get KD? Well, they did, even after all the speculation about KD-to-Spurs. Ime Udoka’s Rockets wanted a proven scorer, and Durant still fits that bill. And Golden State getting LeBron and Bronny? That sells tickets, jerseys, and maybe even banners. So is this trade likely? Probably not.

Is it fun to imagine? Absolutely. And if Rich Kleiman’s Instagram story means anything beyond an elite pickup run… this offseason’s about to get stupid fun.