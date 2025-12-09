Kevin Durant’s Trainer Drops Key Health Update That Can Impact His $90M Rockets Decision

The Houston Rockets bet $90 million that a 37-year-old Kevin Durant could still be a championship team’s cornerstone, and his trainer’s latest update suggests it might be the safest bet in the NBA.

In an interview with RG, Dash Lovell was asked about Durant’s climb to 8th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list despite a major Achilles injury that sidelined him for a significant period. How didn’t that impact his motivation?

“He’s one of one, bro,” Lovell said. “You would never think that he had gotten hurt. With the way he moves, you would never know.”

Lovell specifically pointed to the star’s dedication to staying sharp.

“Even at his age, he moves like he’s young,” Lovell said of his client’s attitude toward basketball after all these years. “He stays youthful. That’s why you catch him going to high school kids’ games. He’s checking out who is in college coming up next. He’s constantly challenging himself to be taught and to be coachable. I think those are the things that keep him in that realm and make him one of one.”

This assessment comes at a pivotal time. The Houston Rockets signed Kevin Durant to a two-year, $90 million extension in October. Bear in mind that this deal was $30 million less than the maximum contract extension he was eligible to receive. The fine print also includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, agreed to the smaller figure to give the Rockets more flexibility for building the team. This was a pre-decided factor before the NBA veteran chose the Rockets as his home after leaving the Phoenix Suns.

Lovell also specified that Durant treated this past summer “like it was year one.” It was his purposeful preparation and discipline that set the tone for the season. The 37-year-old star focused on his body.

Imago Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“He’s the first dude in the gym,” Lovell explained. “He’s a worker. He was really pushing himself. That’s what it looked like day-to-day: weight room, sand dunes doing high knees, defensive slides and sprinting up the hill. There was the courtwork. He’s a guy that has been in the league for so many years. And he still has the right mindset when it comes to approaching his day-to-day to get better as a player.”

That relentless approach is paying dividends on the court. He is currently averaging 25.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 50.5% shooting from the field per game for the Rockets this season.

Durant is the highest career earner in NBA history with total earnings of $598.2 million, surpassing LeBron James, who’s at $583.9 million.

The Slim Reaper is making $54.7 million this season and has three years left with $144.7 million in salary owed to him. It’s only safe to assume he may sign an even more lucrative deal if the Rockets are satisfied with his output before he hits his player option.

Can Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets go all the way?

The team’s performance adds to the optimistic outlook. They hold a strong 15-6 record and are being considered legitimate contenders in the West.

Durant himself recently spoke about what drives his consistent high-level play.

“I enjoy going out there every day,” Durant said in an interview. “I hold myself to a standard every time I step out there. Regardless of it being an NBA Finals game or a pickup game in the summer.”

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) waves to the crowd as he walks off the court before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

This mindset, combined with his reported physical health, gives the Rockets confidence to dream big. The franchise has built around him by extending coach Ime Udoka and other key players like Fred VanVleet. Not to forget the regular contributors in Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr, and Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets are dominating the league in offensive rebounding. They use a sheer amount of extra possessions to make up for what they lack in efficiency, securing offensive boards on over 40% of their own shots.

Durant’s ability to stay healthy and effective is the central pillar of their championship plans. And the coming years will significantly test this foundation.

The official word from Durant’s trainer is that he’s been moving like he never had a major injury. That is the best possible news for the Rockets right now.