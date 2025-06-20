Kevin Durant Sets Record Straight on DeMarcus Cousins’ Claims as Heat Trade Proposal Gains Traction

The NBA offseason is never short on drama, but sometimes a story drops that makes you do a double-take. You know the kind; the one where you’re halfway through your coffee, scrolling through your feed, and suddenly you’re wide awake because someone just threw a grenade into the conversation. Yeah, that kind of drama. And right now, the league’s gossip mill is spinning faster than a rookie’s head at their first Summer League game. Buckle up, because things are getting spicy.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that locker room rumors have a way of leaking out at the most inconvenient times. Sometimes it’s a whisper, sometimes it’s a shout, and sometimes it’s DeMarcus Cousins going on record with some *serious* allegations. And when that happens, you better believe someone’s going to clap back. Especially when that someone is Kevin Durant, a guy who’s never been shy about setting the record straight; especially when he feels like the narrative’s getting twisted. So, what’s the latest beef? Oh, just some claims about fistfights, failed superteams, and a trade rumor that just won’t quit.

Let’s get into it. KD took to X (formerly Twitter) to shut down Boogie Cousins’ wild claim that the Suns’ locker room was a full-on fight club this past season. Cousins, never one to mince words, said on Run It Back that Phoenix was a mess behind the scenes, with multiple fistfights going down; stuff that “hasn’t been reported,” but apparently was bad enough to spill onto the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There was a lot going on that obviously carries over into the game,” Cousins said, doubling down when pressed. “Absolutely, there were fistfights.” Durant’s response? A flat-out denial: “I have to contest this 94-footer. This some bull—- to throw on us. Yeah yeah yeah, we were trash this year, ha ha ha, but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER.”

AD

Oof. That’s not just a rebuttal; that’s a full-blown shutdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, let’s be real; the Suns *were* a disaster this season. A 36-46 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and a superteam experiment that crashed harder than a rookie trying to guard prime Shaq. But were there actual locker room brawls? KD says no, and given how quickly he shut it down, it’s clear he’s not letting that narrative slide.

Meanwhile, the bigger story might be what’s next for Durant himself. Trade talks are heating up, and the Miami Heat are reportedly *this close* to landing him; if they’re willing to throw rookie big man Kel’el Ware into the deal. According to Brett Siegel, Ware’s the missing piece Phoenix wants, and if Miami blinks, this thing could get done fast. With teams like the Rockets, Spurs, and Timberwolves also lurking, it’s a full-on KD sweepstakes. And after the year Phoenix just had? Yeah, a fresh start might be exactly what everyone needs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, where does that leave us? Well, the Cousins-Durant back-and-forth is just another reminder that NBA drama never sleeps. One guy’s throwing accusations, another’s firing back, and the rest of us are just here for the show. But beyond the he-said-he-said, the real story is Durant’s future; and whether Miami (or someone else) is finally going to pull the trigger on a deal. One thing’s for sure: when KD’s involved, things are never boring. And honestly? We wouldn’t have it any other way.