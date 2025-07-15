Kevin Durant Thumb Surgery: When Will Rockets Star Return to Action?

Last month, the world witnessed the largest trade in NBA history that involved seven teams and thirteen players. At the centre of it all? Kevin Durant. Following their impressive second seed finish, Rockets realized they needed a proven superstar to elevate them to title contention. And KD seemed perfect for the job. But a sudden update about The Slim Reaper’s health has sparked major concerns among the Houston fanbase.

Per PaperCity’s Chris Baldwin, Durant recently underwent a thumb surgery in his non-shooting hand. Well, he had been dealing with the lingering injury throughout last season, and even wore a thumb brace for protection on several occasions. While he managed to play through the injury at the time, this offseason presented the perfect opportunity to get surgery and fix the issue once and for all.

Reports suggest that the surgery is “minor” and a source even told PaperCity that Rockets leadership “did not give it a second thought” after the X-rays of KD’s thumb were analysed by team doctors. Training camps for next season are nearly three months away, which gives the two-time champ enough time to recover and return to action. Per Baldwin, Kevin “is expected to be ready to go when the Rockets need him in games that count.” So, Rockets fans have nothing to worry about as KD is likely to suit up on opening night.

That’s great news for the organization because Durant is expected to be the centre piece of their title pursuit next season. Although the latest addition, he is clearly the most experienced and skilled player on the roster. Last season, he averaged 26.6 points and six rebounds despite playing through a thumb injury. Houston fans are expecting a similar production from him.

“Kevin impacts the game on both ends of the court and is one of the most efficient scorers in the history of basketball. We liked the growth our team showed last season and believe Kevin’s skill set will integrate seamlessly.” Rockets GM Rafael Stone recently remarked. Amid the high expectations, KD is also looking forward to embarking on this new journey.

Kevin Durant shows trust in Rockets leadership as he begins new chapter in Houston

Despite countless trade speculations linking him to several organizations, KD had his eyes set on joining the Rockets from the start. That’s because he was highly impressed with what they achieved last season. Under the leadership of Ime Udoka, the young squad surprised everyone by bagging the second seed in a highly competitive Western Conference. And Durant wanted to be a part of this developing system, “I love their leadership. I felt like I would be a good addition.”

via Imago Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns walks on to the court during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

He continued, “Being able to kind of dictate what you want to do, and being with a team that values you, I’m looking forward to it.” Meanwhile, Udoka also has complete faith in the former MVP, having coached him in the past, “Having played against Kevin and coached him before, I know he’s the type of competitor who fits with what we’ve been building here in Houston. His skill level, love of basketball, and dedication to his craft have made him one of the most respected players of his generation, and my staff and I are excited to work with him.”

Durant and Rockets seem like the perfect fit on paper. And once the superstar fully recovers from his ‘minor’ thumb surgery, he will have a chance to execute the plan on the court and hopefully lead Houston to a championship. Do you think he can do it?