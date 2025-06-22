Kevin Durant Trade Domino Receives Breakthrough Opportunity as Trae Young’s Hawks Solve Key Concern

Timberwolves’ pursuit of Kevin Durant took a major hit earlier this month when reports emerged that they are not one of his preferred destinations. But the Minnesota team has not lost hope. They continue to be in constant conversation with the Suns, trying to a formulate a deal that lands them the two-time champ. And they might have finally found a massive breakthrough that gets them closer to that goal, thanks to the Atlanta Hawks.

Amid the KD pursuit, the uncertain future of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid has also been a major concern for the Wolves. While Randle and Reid still have a looming player option decision, NAW’s two-year $9 million contract has come to an end, making him a free agent this summer. Although Walker has played a pivotal role in Wolves’ success, it’s unlikely that they will keep him due to their financial restrictions. Sign and trade seems like the best step forward. Enter Hawks.

Per veteran insider Brett Siegel, Hawks could be a potential suitor for NAW as they own a $25.2 million traded player exception they want to utilize. Walker has proved himself as a solid role player on a championship contending team. He averaged 8.3 points and over two assists in the Wolves’ run to the West Finals. So, he could be the perfect piece for the Hawks to take them closer to their championship goal. Meanwhile, Wolves can clear significant cap space by sending NAW to Atlanta, which could open the doors to a Kevin Durant trade.

Well, Minnesota has been one of the teams in Suns’ focus during KD’s trade talks. And veteran insider Marc Stein reported that Mat Ishbia’s management is hoping to land a first round pick in this year’s draft in exchange for The Slim Reaper. Per Stein, Suns have attempted to “coax” multiple teams, including Rockets, Wolves, and Raptors to give up their first-round selections. If the Wolves truly want to boost their chances of acquiring KD, the could offload NAW and then offer their number 17 pick to work out a deal with the Suns.

(Developing Story)