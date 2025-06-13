Kevin Durant Trade Idea Threatens Two Timberwolves Stars’ Futures As LA Team Enters Race

Nobody expected this kind of smoke in the offseason but here we are. Kevin Durant, the quiet killer, just stirred up chaos again without even saying a word. According to reports, the Phoenix Suns tried to sneak him into a trade back in February. Yup. Behind his back. And once KD found out? Boom. Talks with the Warriors fell apart in seconds. Drama doesn’t even begin to cover it. That move didn’t just rattle Durant. It exposed a fracture inside the Suns’ front office. Ever since, team owner Mat Ishbia and GM Josh Gregory have been preaching “alignment” like it’s some sort of spiritual mantra. But the truth? There’s tension bubbling under the surface.

But here’s where it gets really messy. While all eyes were on Golden State, another team was lurking. The Minnesota Timberwolves were deep in talks too. Four months ago, the deal fizzled out. Too many moving parts. But now? Things have changed. With some Wolves stars likely opting out and Minnesota’s front office sitting on a bit more flexibility, KD’s name is back in the mix. And if this heats up again, at least two big names in that Wolves locker room could be packing their bags.

Julius Randle was this close to taking the Timberwolves to the Promised Land in his first year with the team. Just one more hurdle and it could’ve been Wolves vs. Pacers for the title. But the Oklahoma City Thunder slammed that door shut. Still, Randle made noise. In a new system, on a new squad, he dropped 18.7 points, grabbed 7.1 boards, and dished out nearly five assists a night. Oh, and he was raining threes too. The fit looked strong. The fans were buying in. And yet! None of that matters if KD’s on the table. Now here’s where the Wolves’ front office has a headache.

ESPN’s Shams Charania went on The Pat McAfee Show and dropped the bomb. Minnesota is one of the main suitors for a deal with the Phoenix Suns. And the moment those words left his mouth, Julius Randle’s name hit the trade rumor mill hard. Nothing confirmed yet, but you know how this league works. Big fish like Durant don’t come cheap. And Randle? He’s starting to look like one of the prime trade chips to make it happen. But it’s not just Randle who might be on the chopping block. Naz Reid. Fan favorite, glue guy, the heartbeat off the bench. His name is on the possible departures list too.

Stat sheets won’t capture what he brings. The energy. The hustle. The ability to flip momentum just by checking in. He’s got that underdog fire. And yet, with his contract winding down and KD’s shadow looming large, Reid’s future suddenly feels shaky. If Minnesota really wants to go all-in for a title, someone’s getting sacrificed. And for the first time in years, it’s not clear if the Wolves are building… or breaking something apart.

Draft night, Dollar signs & Durant: The perfect storm brews in the desert

There’s nothing simple about trading Kevin Durant. Not when you’re trying to ship off one of the greatest scorers of all time and still come out looking like the smarter team. For Phoenix, it’s a three-headed beast. First, KD’s gotta want to go wherever they send him. Second, the team getting him better be ready to cough up serious assets and possibly offer him over $60 million a year into his late 30s. And third? The Suns aren’t just trying to dump him. They need a return that doesn’t make owner Mat Ishbia look like he folded too soon.

And now, out of nowhere, the Clippers have slid into the KD conversation. They’ve got the contracts. They’ve got the ambition. And with Harden possibly re-signing and Kawhi Leonard back in postseason form (sort of), L.A.’s looking for that final push. Word around the league is that the Clippers could make a legit run at Durant. If he’s into it. But that’s a big if. League insiders remain skeptical that anyone can meet Phoenix’s asking price. Still, all signs point to June 25 draft night with the deadline circled in red.

But here’s where it gets real spicy. Kawhi’s not the guy he was in 2019, and while the Clippers had him healthy for the first time in years this postseason, it still ended in an early exit. That window? It’s closing fast. His deal runs till 2028, but how long will he and Harden carry a squad that can’t get over the hump? Unless something changes, the Clips are probably running it back one more time. But if draft night gets wild and it might. Don’t be shocked if names like Kawhi and KD get thrown into the mix harder than anyone expected.

