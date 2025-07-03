Kevin Durant Trade May Resolve Lakers’ Headache as Al Horford’s LA Hopes Dwindle

March Madness is now history, and the offseason drama’s heating up fast. As expected, the Los Angeles Lakers are back in the headlines. LeBron James triggered his $52.6 million player option, putting a chokehold on the team’s financial flexibility. Despite that, the Lakers remain bullish, chasing a roster strong enough to avenge their Wolves heartbreak. Their eyes are fixed on the Finals, with no room for half-measures. But just as momentum builds, unsettling reports about Al Horford surface, clouding their already complicated blueprint.

From last season’s performance, one flaw became clear as daylight: the Lakers’ defense. That vulnerability became their undoing, and this offseason, fixing it tops their priority list. The front office aims to build a roster that perfectly complements both Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the hardwood. Their opening move? A bold two-year, $34 million deal with DeAndre Ayton. But that signing sparked two immediate problems. First, Al Horford now seems destined for the Golden State Warriors. Second, the Lakers’ already tight budget leaves little room for another defensive asset.

As Jovan Buha recently noted, “I guess this is a recent development that they could use it actually as a trade exception. And so that’s for 5.1 million. So they could potentially get a backup center that fits within that $5.1 million.” That revelation cracked open a tiny but valuable window for the Lakers. With just $5.1 million left, their options at center are thin, but not extinct. Meanwhile, the wild Kevin Durant trade talks are flipping the market upside down. That chaos could actually work in the Lakers’ favor, offering a chance land another quality big man.

The Kevin Durant trade between the Rockets and Suns could morph into a record-breaking seven-team blockbuster, with the Lakers lurking. Their exact role in the deal still remains hazy, but don’t expect anything seismic. Odds are, they’ll chase a low-cost, high-utility piece like Nick Richards from the Suns. As Jovan Buha explained, “I think this is interesting, like Nick Richards, who seems to be on the outs in Phoenix just based on trading for Mark Williams, drafting uh Maluach, he makes exactly $5 million, so he would fit nicely into that 5.1, and he’s been someone that’s been attached to the Lakers, floated around for the Lakers. So, he’s just under that $5.1 million.”

If this predicament plays out, the Lakers could add much needed depth within budget. But here’s the real question: why were the Lakers chasing Horford so relentlessly in the first place?

Why were the L.A. Lakers eyeing Al Horford?

Before locking in DeAndre Ayton, the L.A Lakers actively chased several veteran bigs to fortify their frontcourt. At the top of that shortlist? Boston Celtics free agent Al Horford. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday morning that Horford was deciding between Los Angeles and the Golden State Warriors. But once L.A. struck a deal with Ayton, Golden State’s path to Horford opened wide.

So, why were the Lakers so fixated on the 39-year-old? Simply because of versatility and championship poise. Horford, the No. 3 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, remains a multi-dimensional contributor even in limited minutes. He stretches the floor with a reliable three-point shot, anchors defensive rotations, and moonlights as a secondary playmaker in the half-court.

Fresh off a championship run with Boston, Horford still averaged a respectable 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks last season. He also drilled 36.3% of his threes while logging nearly 28 minutes per game. For a Lakers squad desperate for defensive consistency and veteran leadership, he could have been vital. However, that boat may have sailed, with Ayton’s acquisition.