Klay Thompson Can’t Get Enough of Megan Thee Stallion’s Secret After Relationship

Klay Thompson, the Dallas Mavericks guard, who averaged 14.0 points in his first season away from Golden State, has also been navigating a new rhythm off the floor. Megan, who called him “the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life” during her gala in New York, has been at the center of that change.

Their social media posts show everything from joint gym sessions to fishing trips, but one recent clip revealed a different kind of tradition. It had nothing to do with basketball or music, but everything to do with what keeps Klay coming back for more.

That moment arrived when @theestallion posted a video on Instagram, captioned, “Out of everything I’ve cooked for him so far he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish 😂🍝.” The video showed Klay digging into the dish, with Megan explaining, “Clay had never had spaghetti and catfish together before and ever since the first time I made it for him he asked me for this… like every week.”

Klay chimed in on camera, calling it “the best thing I’ve ever tasted my favorite meal catfish spaghetti and Hawaiian rolls.” He even added, “It’s giving greatness… it was amazing.”

This domestic bliss offers a fascinating contrast to Klay’s recent professional transition. After thirteen legendary years, his move from the Warriors to the Mavericks was one of the biggest NBA stories last summer. Followed by a season where he averaged a career-low 14 points. Yet, off the court, he appears more content than ever, valued not for his three-pointers but for making, as Megan told People, “He makes me genuinely happy”. This newfound peace off the court perfectly sets the stage for the couple’s more public and hilariously relatable adventures together.

The takeaway is that a recurring comfort food moment has become a small, but telling signal in a new public relationship. And that signal now shifts attention toward other moments the couple has shared. Leading neatly into the day out that showed an unexpected side of Klay.

Unseen Side of Klay Thompson

The golf outing with Megan gave fans a different view of Klay on camera because it paired his calm coaching energy with on court action. The outing was documented in a series of playful videos that showed Klay attempting to coach his pop-star girlfriend through the fundamentals of the game.

The hilarity began before they even teed off, with Megan letting Klay choose her outfit for the day. The result was a chaotic mix of pink skirts and a confusing lavender ensemble that she still wore onto the course. Once playing, Klay’s patient advice to “keep those knees quiet” was met with Megan’s sweaty-banged frustration and the declaration that “This is a game of f— this.”

The date followed a run of public appearances that included a gala and a red carpet where private sentiments made headlines. And Klay reflected on what those moments meant to him when he said “I would’ve loved to meet Holly and Joe.” which added to his public display. He even claimed his golf game had improved since falling in love. This hilarious failed date showed a resilient and playful side of their relationship

Taken together the spaghetti and catfish reel and the golf clips sketch an image of a relationship that mixes simple domestic scenes with larger public gestures. And both kinds of moments now shape how fans and media talk about Klay and Megan going forward.