Klay Thompson Flaunts $300K Gift From Girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion Amid Emotional Relationship Confession

BySaumy Kapri

Jul 18, 2025 | 9:48 AM EDT

feature-image

When Megan Thee Stallion dropped a few Instagram posts in early July, fans immediately noticed something interesting. A man who looked a lot like Klay Thompson popped up in the background of one shot. Just days later, Klay posted beach vacation photos with a curly-haired woman everyone recognized: Megan. On July 16, they made it official, walking hand-in-hand at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. The hard launch came via Klay’s own Instagram carousel, full of candid, affectionate moments that put all speculation to rest.

What really turned heads that night wasn’t just their red-carpet chemistry: it was Klay’s wrist. A viral video showed the NBA star flashing a $300,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. He wasn’t shy about where it came from either. “Megan got — gifted me this,” he smiled when someone complimented it. “What a sweet lady,” he added, clearly still taken aback. While he was just humble bragging, the pride in his eyes, as he showed off the new watch, was clear for all to see.

Later that evening, another clip surfaced, this time of Klay being asked about Megan directly. His answer? Pure admiration. “Megan’s such a special person, and she inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand,” he said. He spoke about her ability to create impact, raise money, and honor her late parents through her work. He simply said, “It’s an honor to be by her side.” It seems that the couple has found love, and it will be interesting to see how the relationship develops.

This is a developing story…

Is Megan Thee Stallion the real MVP for gifting Klay Thompson that $300,000 watch?

