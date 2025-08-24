Klay Thompson Makes Heartbreaking Confession About Gigi & Kobe Bryant In Touching Tribute

Kobe Bryant’s name is etched into basketball history with achievements that still echo today. Five NBA championships, eighteen All-Star appearances, and an MVP award highlight his twenty-year career with the Lakers. He was more than numbers, though. His mindset, the “Mamba Mentality,” pushed athletes to believe that no obstacle was too heavy to carry.

Sadly, it has now been over five years since his tragic passing in January 2020. Yet his legacy continues to inspire both fans and the very players he once competed against.

One of those deeply influenced is Klay Thompson, the Warriors guard who grew up admiring Kobe. Through his father, former Laker Mychal Thompson, Klay had the rare chance to meet Kobe as a teenager. Those early moments of advice and encouragement stuck with him. Years later, Klay recalled how Kobe validated his place in the league, whether with a tap in the gym or postgame respect after big performances. To Klay, Kobe was not just a superstar; he was proof of what resilience and focus could build.

As Kobe’s birthday arrived this year, tributes filled social media from fans, teammates, and NBA stars alike. Klay Thompson chose to honor him in a way that felt personal. On his Instagram story, he shared a photo from the 2007 Nike camp where Kobe spoke to top high school shooting guards. Among those in the seats were Klay himself and DeMar DeRozan. Alongside that memory, he wrote, “Happy Mamba day 8/24 Not a day goes by that we don’t think about Kobe & Gigi. Always in our hearts their legacy’s will live forever ♾️🐍.”

It’s clear that even after five years of his passing away, Thompson hasn’t lost any respect he had for Kobe, In fact it seems to be only growing stronger.

Klay was not the only one reflecting on Kobe’s impact. Catherine McDonnell posted, “Happy birthday KB! We miss you and Gigi so much. You’d be so proud of the impact you two have continued to have. @vanessabryannt.” Pau Gasol, Kobe’s close friend and teammate through two championship runs, simply added a heart emoji on his story. That symbol alone carried deep meaning.

Gasol was more than just a teammate; he was family. The bond they shared extended far beyond the hardwood, and to this day, Pau continues to honor both Kobe and Gigi in the most heartfelt ways.

Shaquille O’Neal and the NBA family remember Kobe Bryant on his birthday

August 23 marked what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 47th birthday, and the basketball world came together to honor him. Shaquille O’Neal shared a photo of himself with Kobe, both holding cigars and looking as confident as ever. The picture, originally posted by Derrick Mallet, quickly spread across social media. Even though Shaq and Kobe clashed plenty during their playing days, moments like this remind everyone of the friendship that lasted long after their battles on the court.

Fans also remembered one of Shaq’s favorite stories with Kobe. He once told him, “Kobe, there is no ‘I’ in team.” Kobe’s sharp reply was, “I know, but there is an ‘M-E’ in that m***********.” That back-and-forth captured their bond perfectly. Sarcasm and jokes were how they showed respect, and it became part of their connection. On his story, Shaq’s tribute was short but heartfelt, proving that the memories of Kobe never fade with time.

Vanessa Bryant was the first to post on Instagram, sharing photos of Kobe and their daughter Gianna. “We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby. @kobebryant ❤️,” she wrote. Soon after, LeBron James and other Lakers greats followed with their own birthday wishes. Pau Gasol, one of Kobe’s closest teammates, simply tweeted, “Happy Birthday, hermano. I miss you and love you always.” Magic Johnson also joined in, writing, “Remembering husband, girl dad, entrepreneur, friend, five-time champion, and one of the greatest to ever lace them up, Kobe Bryant on his birthday.”

The birthday tributes showed once again how much Kobe meant to those around him. Even years later, his presence is still deeply felt.