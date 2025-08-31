Klay Thompson Makes Strong Kyrie Irving Claim Amid Disrespect From NBA Legends

Kyrie Irving has always been that player who leaves people shaking their heads in disbelief. Paul Millsap once said Irving’s reads of defenses are “unbelievable,” while Stephen Curry called him “unpredictable.” His ball-handling often gets described as magical, his ability to shift gears leaving even the toughest defenders flat-footed. Beyond the highlights, though, it is the clutch factor that cements him. The game-winning three in the 2016 Finals still defines him today. But lately, some former NBA players have questioned whether his legacy truly stands.

In recent discussions, Gilbert Arenas stirred things up by favoring Damian Lillard over Kyrie. “If Dame was in a bigger market, trust me, we wouldn’t be even having this discussion,” he argued, pointing out Lillard’s seven All-NBA selections compared to Irving’s three. Arenas even insisted that if stats were shown without names, everyone would pick Dame. The sentiment adds fuel to the narrative that Kyrie’s success is tied more to team accomplishments than pure ability. But Klay Thompson did not shy away when asked about Kyrie on Showtime w/ Coop.

Klay Thompson was asked directly about Kyrie, and his response was clear. “Yes, he is. And it’s nice to be his teammate,” Klay said, before recalling their intense NBA Finals battles. He vividly remembered one night when Irving simply could not be stopped. “This guy freaking went 17 for 24 on me for 42 points in a finals game. I’ll never forget that.” For Klay, that performance alone spoke volumes about Kyrie’s rare talent.

He continued by ranking Irving among the most unstoppable scorers he has ever faced. “It’s awesome being his teammate now because we can talk about those things and try and add to our last chapter in the league together and add to our legacy because we did come in the league together. We’re same same draft class, class 2011. And I just have great respect for Kyrie. He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever guarded.” Klay admitted, even comparing him with LeBron, Kobe, and Kevin Durant. Klay described Kyrie as having no weaknesses in his game, praising the craftiness, balance, and variety in his shot-making. What made it even more meaningful was his perspective as someone who spent years defending him on the biggest stage. To Klay, there is no question about Kyrie’s greatness.

Looking at it closely, Klay’s claim makes sense when you study Kyrie’s complete package. Few guards combine handles, finishing, and shooting efficiency the way he does. Irving can score from anywhere on the floor, whether it’s a step-back three or a crafty layup through traffic. His 50/40/90-level efficiency proves his skills are not just flashy, but effective. What separates him most is that “it factor” Klay mentioned, the ability to rise in the highest-pressure moments. That trait alone secures Kyrie’s place among basketball’s most unforgettable players.

Former NBA stars question Kyrie Irving’s leadership amid growing issues in Dallas

The debate over Kyrie Irving’s place among the best guards of his generation refuses to quiet down. After Gilbert Arenas sparked a conversation by favoring Damian Lillard over the Mavericks star, even Kendrick Perkins has added fuel to the fire, and his words have only intensified the ongoing discussion. “Kyrie was just never a Batman on none of his teams. And that’s not a knock to him. Dame was,” Perkins said, making it clear he views Irving as more of a co-star than a franchise centerpiece.

Perkins didn’t stop there. He pointed out Cleveland’s struggles before LeBron James returned, saying, “And when he was the Batman, Cleveland was drafting, they had the number one pick every single f—ing year until ‘Bron got there.” Despite praising Kyrie’s skills, Perkins doubled down on the belief that Lillard carried more weight as a leader. This directly clashes with Luka Doncic’s past remark when he called Irving the “Batman” to his own “Robin.”

Kyrie’s leadership style has been a point of debate for years, and former NBA champion Channing Frye echoed the same concern on the Road Trippin podcast. “I think Kyrie is so talented. He’s like, ‘Guys, give me the ball and then just play off me,’ right? He’s always been that this much more talented than everyone, whereas Dame Lillard’s humility creates a different type of leadership.” Frye’s words highlight a difference in approach that many argue separates the two stars.

Dallas now faces the challenge of balancing Kyrie’s individual brilliance with the team’s chemistry. With injuries limiting his availability and leadership questions still looming, the Mavericks know the spotlight on Kyrie isn’t fading anytime soon.