Klay Thompson Opens Up on Friction With Stephen Curry & More During Warriors’ Title Run

Sometimes dynasties aren’t built on harmony. Sometimes they’re built on sharp words, bitter silences, and a few hard fouls at practice. Klay Thompson knows that better than most. He’s the guy who could drop 37 in a quarter and still admit later that, behind the curtain, things weren’t always smooth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“For us there, there have been a lot of scuffles, there have been a lot of bad words said and feelings hurt,” Thompson reflected on Showtime w/ Coop. “But at the end of the day, we know we just want to win. And when you raise a banner, you can look past all the stuff that you went through as brothers.” That’s the essence of the Warriors’ title runs.

Golden State’s banners hang not just as a monument to shooting genius, but to the uncomfortable, necessary friction between players who demanded the best from each other. Klay didn’t hold back, as he continued, “And there was times there would be friction between whether it be Draymond and I or Stephen I or Coach and I. It’s just a part of it and you grow from it, and you be a man enough to leave that on the court and be professional about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Those are rare admissions from a player who’s lived most of his career in a kind of basketball patience. Klay’s greatest moments were often silent assassinations from the arc with no flair, but just enough efficiency. Now, in Dallas, his voice carries a different tone. More reflective and open, and maybe a little more human.

Thirteen seasons together. Four championships. Countless made threes that stretched defenses to breaking points. But Klay and Steph weren’t immune to the grind. Thompson admitting that friction existed with Curry makes the Splash Brothers’ story more layered. Behind the fist bumps and smiles, there were arguments, frustrations, and those “are we good?” moments every team endures. And yet, that’s exactly why their run matters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Perfection wasn’t required. Persistence was. Klay’s honesty underscores that dynasties are built on weathering storms, not avoiding them. And of course, the warriors had to acknowledge it. In their official statement, they said of Klay, “The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives, and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized.”

AD

They continued, “His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career. Klay’s legacy will live on forever, and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty — himself included.”

Draymond Green saw that fire up close, too. On his podcast, Green shared how even now, post-Warriors, Klay’s competitiveness hasn’t dimmed.

Klay and the weight of winning

When Thompson walked into a gym last summer and told Kyrie Irving, “Ky, don’t be talking to the opps,” it was half-joke, half-truth. That’s the vintage Klay that we know. One who is sharp with humor, but dead serious about loyalty.

Green laughed, but he understood: “It’s Klay so he’s joking — but he’s definitely serious.” The same sentiment led Green to joke about running through Klay’s chest when they meet as opponents. All love, but no backing down. When Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks in 2024, expectations were heavy.

via Imago Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) hugs Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after a game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

He was supposed to be the veteran sniper. A steady hand in high-pressure moments. Instead, his first season produced 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. His lowest scoring average since his rookie year in 2012. Flashes of the old Klay were there.

A few big shots, a couple of hot quarters. But the fear factor? That Game 6 Klay aura? It wasn’t the same. Still, Thompson didn’t flinch when asked if he regretted leaving Golden State. “Don’t do this to me.” That’s kind of a ridiculous question. I don’t own a time machine,” he told reporters.

Instead, he leaned into his philosophy: “At the end of the day, it is about attitude and effort.” He’s determined to show both, no matter what the box score says. But the relationship between Klay and the Warriors didn’t end bitterly.

The love is intact, but so is the edge. Thompson made it clear that when he suits up now, Golden State is the opposition. Green put it bluntly, saying, “Obviously all love Klay, but to love Klay is to know that he’s going to come in there trying to murder us.”

That’s who Thompson is. Loyal to his squad. Loyal to the fight. And loyal to the grind of winning, even if it means bruises between brothers along the way. And off the court? Klay has found a new footing, too. His relationship with Megan Thee Stallion has drawn attention beyond basketball, giving fans another glimpse into a man they thought they already knew.

As for what’s left for Klay now? The Mavericks didn’t get vintage Klay. But they got something else. An experienced voice, a shooter who still commands respect, and a player unafraid to speak truth about what it takes to win. His Warriors chapter is closed, but the lessons remain. Conflict didn’t break them. They couldn’t have. It rather built them, in all irony.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“For us there, there have been a lot of scuffles… But at the end of the day, we know we just want to win,” like Thompson said. A reminder that banners are heavier than arguments, and brotherhood, whether with Steph, Draymond, or his new Dallas teammates, always comes with friction.

The fire’s still there. The shot’s still there. And Klay? He’s still got more to say.