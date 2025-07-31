Klay Thompson Pulls Risky Move With Girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion Before Revealing Major Offseason Plan

Klay Thompson’s offseason has been anything but quiet. After that jaw-dropping video of him sinking 72 straight threes hit social media, he’s been grinding hard in Dallas, and clearly chasing peak form. But his focus isn’t just on the court. Since going Instagram-official with Megan Thee Stallion on July 12th, their romance has unfolded like a Hollywood script, complete with red-carpet debuts and joint workout TikToks where Megan narrates his reps. She even called him “the nicest person I’ve ever met” at her foundation gala. Yet, blending superstar careers invites scrutiny, something Klay’s usually low-key persona rarely faces.

For a guy who famously avoids drama, cozying up with one of music’s boldest voices is… bold. Especially when he’s rebounding from injury and adapting to a new team. This high-wire act between love and legacy sets the stage for his latest post.

True to form, Klay leaned all the way in. His new Instagram reel shows him blissed out on a boat with Megan, captioned: “Boat days with Bae keep the haters away.” Then came the kicker: “Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER. I will manifest it 🎯 🐟.” The video radiates couple goals- sunshine, smiles, Megan vibing to her own lyrics- but that “big fish” tease is pure Klay mystery. Is it a literal marlin? A metaphor for a career milestone? Or something wilder? Megan exclaimed in the post, “So today Klay is taking me to another adventure and we’re going fishing.” crowning their playful synergy.

The post also captured, Klay on cloud nine, “I’m in my element, I’m in my element, I got my queen onboard, of course I feel cool!” The gamble isn’t just ignoring noise- it’s timing. With Megan teasing her “Real Hot Girl S–t ACT 3 2025” album and Klay vowing Mavericks redemption, their combined spotlight magnifies everything.

And right in the middle of the wholesome video montage came the wildcard moment: Klay let Megan take over the boat. It was a relatively slow ride, but that didn’t stop the chaos. As she grabbed the wheel, Megan screamed, “I don’t want it! I don’t want it, I don’t want it!”—a mix of excitement and sheer panic. Klay, ever the calm hype man, encouraged her with a laugh, “You’re a natural!” The moment perfectly captured the blend of thrill and fun that defined their day on the water.

Even their playful golf date- where Klay credited Megan as his “good luck charm,” quipping “Ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits”– gets framed through gossip. Yet Klay seems all-in, staking his peace on love amid chaos. Now, that cryptic “big fish” promise hangs in the air.

Klay’s laid the challenge. Now the eyes are on what’s next. Is it a high‑end fishing trip with Megan? Is it a joint media project- Is it a quiet personal achievement tied to his rehabilitation? Or maybe it’s all of the above. What’s clear is he wants to put the chapter cap on this romance‑meets‑training saga with something tangible. And whatever he lands by the end of the offseason, it’s going to reverberate.

What “Big Fish” is Klay chasing?

Klay Thompson may be new to Dallas, but he’s already making it clear — this isn’t just a stop on the way out. With Anthony Davis now by his side and Kyrie Irving working toward full health, Thompson is eyeing more than just a bounce-back season. He’s gunning for another title run, and he wants to finish his career doing it in a Mavericks uniform.

“I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER. I will manifest it,” Klay wrote, while likely about his off-season fishing hobby, felt just as symbolic as it did literal. Whether he’s talking about reeling in a trophy catch or helping reel in another championship, the veteran guard seems locked in, both mentally and competitively.

Off the court, his business ventures are thriving. From wellness brand Just Live CBD to media and fantasy sports investments in Overtime and Sleeper, Klay’s portfolio keeps expanding. His endorsement empire — led by his long-time Anta partnership — remains solid.

And with experience comes responsibility. Just before the 2025 NBA Draft, he passed down some veteran wisdom to top prospect VJ Edgecombe: “Enjoy the journey.” A small moment that quietly signals a bigger shift — Klay isn’t just chasing rings anymore, he’s shaping legacies.

Big fish or big titles — either way, Thompson’s offseason is already a win.

So now he teases a big catch before the offseason closes. But with fit, chemistry, and narrative momentum behind him, that catch could take any form. A literal one around some Mediterranean dock or a meaningful personal or joint project. However it plays out, that promise is loaded with intent- and elevated by what came before.