Klay Thompson’s Offseason Undergoes Major Change as Girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion Drops Life Update

Love is in the air for Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, and clearly, they are not shy about it. Earlier this week, the couple made their relationship official with their first public appearance together, at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. And only a few days into the big reveal, Klay’s offseason routine has undergone a major shift, thanks to his new girlfriend.

Giving the world another sneak peek into their relationship, Megan shared a video on her Instagram of her recent workout session with the Mavs star. “Not I got him working out with no shoes on lol 🏋🏾‍♀️🏋🏽 his lil commentary 😂” She wrote, showing a different side of Klay.

Sure enough, the singer was excited to share the gym with her boyfriend, stating, “I have been working out with my man!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) Expand Post

