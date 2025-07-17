Klay Thompson’s Regret About Dating Megan Thee Stallion Surfaces on Red Carpet Debut

There was a time when Klay Thompson’s name echoed through arenas like a war drum. The catch-and-shoot assassin. The other half of the Splash Brothers. But these days? The loudest splash might just be from him falling in love… with Megan Thee Stallion, no less. And while the basketball court has delivered its fair share of heartbreak, nothing seems to have hit quite like this.

Klay made his red carpet debut with Megan Thee Stallion, yes, that “I’m a savage, yeah, classy, bougie…” Megan and all seemed picture-perfect. But beneath the flashbulbs and the champagne smiles, the former Warriors vet let something spill that wasn’t exactly meant for the highlight reel: regret.

Not about Megan. About timing, life, and the two people who weren’t there to witness it all. “I would’ve loved to meet Holly and Joe,” Klay told Us Weekly, referring to Megan’s late parents. His voice softened. “I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter… what she’s accomplished and what she’s also going to continue to do.” And just like that, Klay, who’s known for lighting up third quarters and talking trash with a sleepy-eyed grin, pulled the curtain back on something far more vulnerable. Because this wasn’t just about a night out.

It was about showing up for someone else, and maybe finally, for himself. He called Megan a “special person” who has inspired millions and raised real money for people who need it. He used words like “honored” and talked about watching her break boxes, stereotypes, and ceilings. In Klay’s world of midrange jumpers and locker room banter, those aren’t words you toss around casually. Which makes you wonder if Thompson has finally turned into a Stallion Loverboy and is sidelining his ultimate love, basketball, at least for now? Because let’s be real, people. The Klay Thompson of 2018 doesn’t say these things.

That Klay was busy trying to out-shoot Steph, roast rookies in post-practice scrimmages, and lowkey ice out his brother Mychel in family pickup games. But 2025 Klay? He’s been through wars. He’s lost years to injury, footing in the rotation, and yes, probably some of the spotlight to the Curry Dynasty when he shifted his loyalties to the Dallas Mavericks.

When Klay met Megan…

Which brings us to the irony of this whole moment: Klay’s regret lands just as he finds a rhythm off the court. While Steph Curry continues to be the face of loyalty in Golden State, Klay has become the middle child of the extended Warriors-Curry universe. Not quite the MVP. Not quite the underdog. Just… Klay. Until now.

Because, for once, it wasn’t about being part of the Splash Brothers. It wasn’t about the rings. It was about being a partner, the guy standing beside a global icon who doesn’t need his spotlight but appreciates the way he stands in it. And as Warriors fans still argue over whether Klay deserved a warm goodbye, he’s out here putting his heart on display, talking legacy, family, love, and yes, loss. Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, continues her own brand of dominance, launching charitable foundations and redefining what it means to slay.

She’s making space. And Klay, for maybe the first time in public, looks like he’s ready to grow into that space. Now, the conversation shifts. Is this the off-court redemption arc for Klay Thompson? Could this relationship become the anchor he never knew he needed? Maybe. Or maybe it’s just one more example of timing — the cruellest defender in life’s full-court press.

But what’s for sure is that Klay is no longer just playing to win games. He’s playing to mean something. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists this year for the Mavs. One year before that, the man was averaging 17.9 points for the Warriors, and before that? 21.9 points. This year is the lowest points he’s averaged since 2011-2012, which again, makes you wonder if this relationship, he so dearly hard-launched, is what was missing this last year for him? Has he found his ultimate support system? His shoulder to cry on when things go south? Maybe. And hey, if Steph’s got the family-man MVP lane locked, maybe Klay’s carving out a new archetype.

The Reflective Sniper. The soft-spoken romantic. Maybe the guy who still might hit six threes in a row but now texts you back, too. Because sometimes, it’s not about the stat sheet or the max contract or even the banner in the rafters. Sometimes, the real flex is knowing you were exactly where you needed to be when it finally mattered most. So here’s the question that remains like a buzzer-beater that rims out: Is Klay finally finding peace… just as the shot clock winds down?