Knicks Hit With Bad Karl-Anthony Towns News as $150M Decision Risks Major Backfire, per Insider

The Knicks gave Mikal Bridges a four-year, $150,000,001 extension this summer, locking in their Iron Man before the market shifted. Karl-Anthony Towns even joined in on the celebration, posting a “💰💰💰@mikal_bridges” tweet. But in hindsight, that victory lap may have been premature. Because while Bridges’ deal seemed like a win on paper, it now risks becoming a major misstep, and KAT himself can be a reason why.

The Knicks’ playoff series against the Celtics started poorly, with a lopsided opening loss to Boston, and the situation worsened as the series progressed. The New York Knicks experienced a significant defensive slump in Games 3-5 against the Boston Celtics, allowing 129.6 points per 100 possessions. This defensive breakdown contributed to a 3-2 series deficit for the Knicks. A key area of concern was the Knicks’ 3-point defense, particularly in transition, where they struggled to contain the Celtics.

But even then, during the regular season, they ranked 13th in defensive rating, and their dropoff was noticeable whenever Towns was on the court—2.8 points per 100 possessions worse than when he sat. Knicks staff grew increasingly frustrated with Towns executing incorrect defensive alignments without communicating, which disrupted team cohesion. That brings us to the insider critiques, which sharpen the spotlight on Towns. Analyst Jayson Timpf described his playoff defense in the August 1 episode of the Hoops Tonight with Jayson Timpf:

“If you zoom out, it’s been an incredibly disappointing season for the Knicks…All season long they underachieved on defense and were consistently far below in the standings than they should have been for a team as talented as they were. They were downright abysmal… Because Karl-Anthony Towns was downright damaging to your defensive scheme, that was not just a playoff series problem. That was not just an Indiana Pacers problem. That was not just a Detroit Pistons problem. That was an entire season from October all the way to late May when you got eliminated. Karl-Anthony Towns was a problem for your ability to run that like coherent defensive scheme..“

Karl-Anthony Towns, the guy who bags $49 million per season and was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle, did put up an elite regular-season stat line. He averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field, 42.0% from three, and 82.9% from the line. He ranked 12th in scoring and second in rebounding league wide. His +378 plus-minus was the highest among Knicks starters, and he had standout games like 44 points and 13 rebounds against Miami and 46 points versus Chicago. He was selected to the All-Star team and earned a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

But the playoffs brought a different evaluation. Though he started strong—scoring 35 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in Game 1 against Indiana—his impact declined sharply as the series progressed. In Game 2, he went 6-for-14 from the fiel, and the Knicks were outscored by 20 points while he was on the floor. Coach Tom Thibodeau responded by benching Towns for stretches in later games, including in key fourth-quarter minutes.

In Game 3, Towns scored 24 points, with 20 coming in the fourth quarter, but his defensive issues remained a concern. Indiana repeatedly targeted him in pick-and-roll coverage, exposing slow rotations and late closeouts. And then Jonathan Macri brought in his take on the issue:

“The pick-and-roll defense, I think, left a lot to be desired last year. Now, obviously that was with Karl-Anthony Towns as the five. I think this is a problem that will kind of self-correct if maybe they go more to a look where it’s Mitchell Robinson or another center, not Towns at the five. And I think Bridges, you know, will look a lot better if they go more to that look at times this year. Translation: Maybe don’t let KAT guard anyone who can dribble?

Trade rumors around Karl-Anthony Towns have started to resurface, with reports suggesting the Knicks could explore moving him if defensive issues persist. While team president Leon Rose is unlikely to rush a decision, Towns’ name has appeared in speculative packages involving teams like Sacramento, Brooklyn, and even Phoenix. Any move would likely hinge on how well he fits alongside Mitchell Robinson and Mikal Bridges in revised lineups. For now, the Knicks are holding firm—but the margin for error is shrinking.