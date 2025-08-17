Kristaps Porzingis Stats for Latvia: Hawks Star’s Numbers Before EuroBasket 2025 Revealed

EuroBasket 2025 is less than a couple of weeks away from its official start, and excitement is bubbling across Europe. For rising stars, it’s a stage to make their name. For NBA players, it’s a chance to affirm their elite status as well as proudly represent their country as they contest against one another. Kristaps Porziņģis sits squarely in the latter group, but his summer story is unique. Fresh off a three-way trade landing him with the Hawks, he faces added pressure to prove his value.

Can he show the world he belongs at this level once again?

Latvia began its journey with perfection in the qualifiers. Their squad blends veteran IQ with youthful energy, and Porziņģis stands center stage. Back in April, when asked about suiting up, he answered honestly. “Whether I want to play for the national team or not – that’s a silly question,” he said. He added, “This summer, I’ll be there! Health is the main thing – then everything else will follow.” This promise sets the tone for his return. Curious how that’s panning out on the court?

How is Latvia performing? Kristaps Porziņģis’ early stats

Latvia’s journey to EuroBasket 2025 has been building for more than a year. Their qualifiers were near perfect, finishing 6-0 in Group F, including two memorable wins against reigning champions Spain. Those games not only secured Latvia’s spot but also proved they could punch with Europe’s best. The February home game against Spain doubled as a farewell for veteran Janis Strelnieks, who bowed out in front of Riga’s crowd.

That momentum carried over into preparations, but warm-ups have reminded Latvia that consistency is everything before the main stage begins.

The warm-ups have shown flashes of promise, but also the challenges of finding rhythm. Italy handed them a rough 91-75 loss in Trieste, despite 14 points each from Kristaps Porziņģis and Kristers Zoriks. Back home in Riga, a sold-out crowd watched Latvia fall 109-105 in overtime to Lithuania, though Porziņģis put on a show with 22 points, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. Just two nights later, Latvia bounced back, stunning Slovenia 100-88 after erasing Luka Dončić’s hot start. For fans, these games feel like a sneak peek of what’s possible.

Here’s how Porziņģis has performed so far in Latvia’s warm-up slate:

Italy (Loss) 14 – – – Latvia struggled to keep pace late. Lithuania (OT Loss) 22 – 5 3 Carried Latvia with all-around impact. Slovenia (Win) 20 6 2 1 Anchored comeback with inside presence.

Latvia’s preparation record may not be spotless, but it carries lessons. Close losses exposed their defensive gaps, while the Slovenia win showed resilience. Porziņģis has been central to it all, proving that when healthy, he changes the team’s ceiling. As Latvia readies for hosting duties in Riga, fans are hoping his strong form translates into another historic EuroBasket run.

Porziņģis stands tall as Latvia outlasts Slovenia

Latvia’s warm-up against Slovenia turned into one of the most talked-about games of their preparations. Luka Dončić came out blazing, scoring 15 in the first quarter and finishing the half with 26 points. He had the crowd buzzing before limping off with a knee contusion in the second half. Without him, Slovenia struggled to match Latvia’s second-half surge, as Kristaps Porziņģis and his teammates rode momentum to a 100-88 win.

Slovenia’s coach Aleksander Sekulic gave credit where it was due, pointing directly to Latvia’s star. “The start of the game was a dream. Doncic was fantastic, he played himself and everyone around him. But it’s true that it’s difficult to play all the time at such a pace against a team like Latvia with excellent scorers and the versatile Porzingis.” His words highlighted not only Dončić’s brilliance, but also Porziņģis’ decisive presence for Latvia.

Sekulic also addressed the turning point. “We started the second half very poorly. We came out of the locker room too soft, indecisive, and allowed our opponent to play,” he admitted. Latvia’s shift in energy flipped the game, sparking a comeback that the hosts never gave up. Afterward, Sekulic revealed an unexpected gesture. “After the game, even Porzingis apologized to us for the poor refereeing.” The apology, rare from a star, underscored Porziņģis’s sportsmanship in a heated contest.

For Latvia, the victory was more than a tune-up. It showed that when Kristaps Porziņģis is engaged, this team can outlast even Europe’s brightest stars. Fans in Riga left believing their national team has the tools to compete for more than just respect when EuroBasket tips off later this month.