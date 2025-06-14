Kristaps Porzingis Trade Proposal Revealed by NY Source Amid Celtics’ Uncertain Future Plans

The Kristaps Porzingis experiment in Boston was always a gamble, one that flashed gold when he was healthy, and flatlined when he wasn’t. And now, it’s looking like that gamble might be coming to an end. Because, as Celtics fans know too well, the Porzingis experience has lived somewhere between promise and pain. Now, with his health still a question mark and Boston staring down a cap crunch, the whispers are turning into open conversation… is it time to move on? According to a growing chorus of reports and plugged-in insiders, that answer might be yes.

Chris Mannix hinted on the KOC Show that Porzingis isn’t exactly untouchable. “I think [he] is available,” Mannix said. “But they’d like to get Porzingis back long-term at a lower price point.” In other words, if a deal works, Boston’s listening. And as one notable New York reporter just suggested, the Brooklyn Nets might be among the listeners.

Then came Brian Lewis of the New York Post, and he didn’t shy away when weighing the possibilities either. “Porzingis is a different story altogether. I definitely could see them doing Porzingis depending on what the sweetener is,” he said. “Boston has what, 28 and 32 I think this year. The Nets are rife with picks… more picks than they’re going to have opportunities to develop rookies.”

Porzingis still has one year left on his contract, valued at $30.7 million. That’s no small chunk of change, especially for a Celtics team that’s looking to trim down its books and possibly recalibrate for 2025 and beyond. Still, Lewis pointed out that Brooklyn could see value in Porzingis… if incentivized correctly. “They would need to be incentivized appropriately. What exactly that price is, I’m not sure,” he said. “Boston’s first next year, I believe is tradable.”

And the most interesting part? Well, things do come full circle in life sometimes. Why? Because Brooklyn is armed and ready. With the No. 8 pick in the 2025 draft plus three more first-rounders already banked, and a towering $49.5 million in projected cap space heading into the summer, the Nets have built a war chest enviable by any standard.

That financial firepower makes them uniquely capable of absorbing a massive expiring deal like Porzingis’ $30.7 million contract, then turning around and packaging him with future picks or sweeteners. Whether it’s a straight trade or a three‑team maneuver, Brooklyn’s flexibility could reshape their rebuild and the league, to say the least.

Porzingis’ future in flux

Porzingis’ 2024-25 season was another mixed bag. He averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 42 regular-season games, giving elite rim protection and floor spacing. But he also missed a large chunk of the season due to an injury and then a viral illness he suffered. That lingering health concern is part of what’s driving Boston’s cautious approach moving forward. If he returns to form next season, the Celtics could still offload him for more value at the deadline. If not? This summer might be their best shot.

And mind you, this isn’t just another vague offseason whisper. It’s being talked about, hard. On the air, on the record, by those in the know. And when you hear it on platforms like the KOC Show, you know it’s gaining traction. Mannix’s quote explains the underlying strategy in Boston: “We’re going to nibble around the fringes.” Translation? Big moves might be off the table, but a Porzingis exit isn’t.

As Brian Lewis put it, “$30 million is not an insignificant sum. I understand it’s an expiring contract, and I understand that, hopefully, he regains full health and maybe can regain some of his value. But either way… they would need to be incentivized appropriately.” To tie it all together, with Boston holding the 28th and 32nd picks in this year’s draft, and Brooklyn flush with capital they can’t fully develop, the framework for a deal might already be in place. What’s missing? A healthy Porzingis, or, well, a willing gamble from a team like the Nets.

For now, though, Boston’s front office is quiet, too quiet. Porzingis, once the shiny piece, now feels like the question mark they can’t ignore. Cap pressure’s building, patience is thinning, and trade talks aren’t whispers anymore. If they’re making a move, it’s coming fast… and it might just reshape everything. The clock’s ticking.