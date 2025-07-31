Kyrie Irving Approves As Kai Cenat Boots Guest From Pool Party Live Stream

Kyrie Irving and Kai Cenat’s unlikely pairing has become one of the most beloved duos on the internet. It was last November that the Mavs guard surprised everyone by showing up on Kai’s Mafiathon 2 streaming event. Their chemistry was palpable from the get go, giving a genuine big bro-little bro vibe. Since then, the duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions, one of which occurred tonight. And once again, they didn’t disappoint!

As Cenat hosted a pool party, live streaming it to the world, Kyrie made an appearance at the event to show some love. As soon as the streamer saw the former NBA champ, he yelled in excitement, “KYRIEEE!” The two dapped up and shared a wholesome hug. Then, Cenat decided to have some fun and told Irving that he was about to “kick out” one of his guests from the party. “You go ahead.” Kyrie responded, giving his approval.

Following the friendly interaction, Kyrie and Kai went their separate ways and agreed to catch up later. Clearly, their bond is strong and even though there is a ten-year age gap between them, they have immense mutual respect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

It was evident from Kyrie’s private text to Kai that the creator revealed on one of his streams, “Keep being great and putting God first, brother. It’s amazing to see you uplift others on your platform with kindness. That’s what life is about—helping others and still having fun being you.” The nine-time All-Star also gave Kai and his buddies some basketball coaching during a live stream. From ball handling drills to friendly 1v1s, they did it all. But there was a moment when Irving left Kai’s crew disappointed.

Kyrie Irving reluctant to relive past as he denies major request on Kai Cenat’s stream

Although Irving and Kai’s meeting at tonight’s pool party was extremely wholesome, things do not always go so smoothly between them. During the November stream, one of Kai’s buddies requested the superstar guard to reenact his iconic 2016 Finals game winner on Stephen Curry. Sure enough, the whole crew was excited to witness the historic moment live.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Irving politely denied the request, saying, “Sorry fellas. That’s the past. Time to create new memories.” As great as that shot was, Ky is a man who likes to live in the present and focus on the future. Maybe, that’s why he didn’t want to reenact the once in a lifetime moment. Obviously, there was some disappointment among the crew, but no love was lost between them as they continued the stream with the same energy.

As of now, Irving is focused on his recovery from a torn ACL. On his recent live stream, Kyrie hinted that he could miss the entirety of next season and aims to return in the best shape possible, “I’m taking my time to really get healthy. I’m taking my time to really get my body right, other parts of my body right, and really just enjoy this recovery process, man. It’s not pretty. Yes, it is a beautiful struggle, but I go through the mental rollercoaster ride every day, just want to be back out there.” So, while he rehabs, it’s great to see that Irving is also having some fun, attending events and strengthening his friendship with Kai. Do you agree?