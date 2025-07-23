Kyrie Irving’s Confession on Kevin Durant’s Comes Back to Haunt Him as Fans Show No Mercy

Few moments in NBA history have sent shockwaves through the league quite like Kevin Durant’s Achilles tear in Game 5 of the 2019 Finals. Having just returned from a calf injury, Durant stepped onto the court with the weight of a dynasty on his shoulders, only to rescue the Golden State Warriors’ title hopes. But just minutes into the game, disaster struck. His Achilles gave out, silencing the arena and casting a shadow over his future. The injury ended not just his Finals run, but arguably the Warriors’ reign as the league’s dominant force. Yet, while questions swirled about whether Durant would ever regain his form, he quietly made a move that summer—signing with the Brooklyn Nets, where a new chapter awaited and a familiar face had been waiting in the wings.

That familiar face was Kyrie Irving. The All-Star guard had just left Boston and was set to begin a fresh chapter. On July 7, 2019, he signed a four-year, $136 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He dropped 50 points in his debut, making a statement. Yet behind that electric start, something was already off. Irving later admitted that he barely met the Nets’ front office before signing, a decision he now regrets.

Kyrie and KD weren’t just teammates; they were a package deal. In 2019 free agency, they joined the Nets together with dreams of building something legendary. But Irving recently pulled back the curtain, revealing how little groundwork was actually done. “It’s front office. One time… I didn’t meet with the GM one time, the assistant GM one time,” he said. His voice in the video showed more reflection than anger, but that didn’t stop the storm that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Irving explained his loyalty to KD, saying, “I’m not about to leave K out there after a torn Achilles and be like, nah, f—k that… I waited for my brother to get healthy.” At the time, it was about friendship, not fit. But the tension with coach Kenny Atkinson and Irving’s feeling of being sidelined built up. “They wanted K. And that’s my vantage point,” he shared. “The Nets didn’t want me like that.” Once this clip hit Twitter, fans weren’t kind, and the backlash came hard and fast.

AD

Looking back, Kyrie seemed to know it wasn’t just about the game; it was about business. “I wish I would have handled the business better and got a chance to know them first, ask them questions: hey, what’s the future like? Instead of just committing blindly,” he admitted. Though he owned up to being immature then, fans weren’t ready to forgive. The confession was honest and from the heart, but for many, it only confirmed what they suspected: the Brooklyn Nets era was built on shaky ground, and now, it’s just ashes.

Fans rip Kyrie Erving after his Brooklyn confession goes public

As Kyrie Irving‘s video confession spread across social media, fans didn’t hold back. What was meant as a reflection quickly turned into fuel for old frustrations. The honesty in his voice didn’t soften the blow; instead, it just reminded people of the chaos they watched unfold.

One fan summed it up with a sharp jab, even mocking KD’s name: “Katie has yet to win since leaving Steph lmaoo.” It wasn’t just a shot at Kevin Durant; it implied both stars chased something they couldn’t recreate together. That single comment echoed the idea that maybe the Brooklyn dream never stood a real chance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another couldn’t help but call out Kyrie’s role more directly: “Yeah cuz you ain’t a first option buddy that’s how it works.” It felt like a reminder that while Kyrie framed it as loyalty, fans saw it as ego misreading the moment. This wasn’t about KD alone; it was about Kyrie not being the leader he thought he was.

Some netizens brought up what he left behind. “Shouldn’t have left Boston then.” The Celtics’ current rise has only made Kyrie’s exit look worse in hindsight. Fans don’t forget the chapters skipped when writing a redemption arc, and for them, Boston still stings.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 31, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

But not every fan sounded bitter; some sounded tired of being reminded of the past. “Truthfully. I do not care anymore. Not bashing you for reporting this. But so far past this story as a Nets fan. We have moved on. He needs to too.” That sentiment, more than anger, reflected Brooklyn’s desire for closure. The drama may still trend, but the team and many of its followers have already turned the page.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came the real receipts. “Not one mention of him just ghosting the team for like 2 weeks or not playing in half the games.” One fan added, “Buddy found every reason not to play.” Those responses didn’t just question Kyrie’s decisions, but they also called out what wasn’t said in his emotional reveal. So while Kyrie Irving tried to explain the past, fans weren’t always listening. They were remembering, and their comments remained sharp.