Lakers Nation Gives Up On LeBron James After Cold Behavior With Teammates Amid Clippers Rumors

The stars were out in Las Vegas for tonight’s Lakers vs Clippers Summer League encounter. And the biggest one of them all, LeBron James, was present in the arena to witness Bronny in action. Accompanying him were his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri, and nearly half the Lakers’ main roster. Even JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka were in the building. But amid the unexpected team reunion, James’ cold behavior left Laker Nation disappointed.
You see, several Lakers players joined in for a courtside picture during the game. But while Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes, and Deandre Ayton stood shoulder to shoulder, with smiles on their faces, James seemed a bit distant, more focused on Zhuri. It’s in the little details.
To several LA fans, this meant James was not fully locked in with his teammates, as comments like “oh yh Bron outta there” began flooding in.
oh yh bron outta there
— ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) July 15, 2025
(Developing Story)
Is LeBron James' focus shifting away from the Lakers, or is this just a family moment?