LeBron James and Bryce Team-Up Dreams Dashed as Insider Details Changing Future Plans

LeBron James has accomplished everything there is in the basketball realm. But he lived a moment last year, bigger than any accolade, any shiny trophy – Sharing the court with his son, Bronny. He described the feeling as “surreal” after becoming the first active father-son duo in league history. Many believed LeBron would soon take this feat a step further by teaming up with his younger son, Bryce, who will be eligible for the NBA draft next year. However, the Lakers superstar’s recent behavior is hinting that he might not follow through on that idea.

You see, following his $52.6 million player option opt-in, LeBron’s future is uncertain beyond next season. People close to Rich Paul have confirmed that his client did not ask Rob Pelinka for a contract extension. That has sparked speculations of this being his final year in the NBA. “During Summer League though, talk is that this could be it. This could be the final ride for LeBron James.” Veteran insider Brett Siegel remarked.

Obviously, buzz of LeBron’s retirement is nothing new. For the past five or so years, every season has ended with the same discussion, and the cycle restarts when LBJ returns and continues to defy Father Time. But this summer seems different. “It does seem like there are more legs to it this year.” Siegel said. That’s why the veteran insider claims the motivation to share the court with Bryce might not be enough to make Bron delay retirement any further, “People are talking about ‘Oh, maybe he’ll wanna play with Bryce James’ who could be drafted next year, but I don’t see that happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Bryce recently got one step closer to his NBA dream after he committed to Arizona earlier this year. But even the teenager is sceptical about the idea of playing with his dad. He shut down the buzz on a live stream last year, “I ain’t gonna lie, that’s OD. Waiting until I, nah, that’s too much… That’s too much, nah. He’s gonna be 42, bro.”

AD

Sure, James is still a top ten player and the undeniable face of the league. He averaged 24.4 points and over eight assists last season, which is better than most players in their prime. But even the King needs to rest at some point, especially when his ‘queen’ wants him to. Recently, LeBron was heard saying, “Savannah wants me to f—— retire in the next year or so” during a dinner with former teammate, Kevin Love. With so many factors hinting at an upcoming retirement, Bron might not be in the NBA long enough to play with Bryce after all. And his offseason activity is hinting at the same future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James already planning post-retirement career amid uncertain Lakers future?

Well, Rich Paul made it clear that James intends to contend for the championship next year. His statement sparked rumors of a potential trade as Lakers seemingly shifted focus to building around Luka Doncic. But with key additions of Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia, Bron might be ready to commit to the Lakers for another season. “He’s not gonna be bought out. He’s not gonna be traded.” Siegel remarked.

via Imago LeBron James

However, regardless of how next season ends, James returning for year 24 seems far-fetched. This summer, LeBron has been more focused on building his businesses and spending time with family, instead of discussing hoops. Per reports, the four-time champ is also assessing a post-retirement media career with Amazon Prime Video. “The growing business relationship between the basketball superstar and the nation’s largest retailer could lead to King James eventually joining Prime Video’s upcoming coverage of the NBA, sources tell Front Office Sports.” Michael McCarthy stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Adam Silver has given an official go ahead to the league’s expansion plan. Everyone knows that LeBron intends to be a part of ownership group in a future Las Vegas team and has been planting the seed for years. So, now might be the perfect time to go all-in on his pursuit and bid farewell to his playing career. “It seems like the Lakers are going one way, LeBron is going the other. And the way in which LeBron is going most likely could lead to a path to retirement.” Siegel added. If this is in fact LeBron’s final season, enjoy it while it lasts because the end truly seems near this time. Do you agree?