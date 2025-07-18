LeBron James and Draymond Green in Unison Over NBA Media Amid Warriors Trade Buzz

The best thing about social media is everyone has a voice. Unfortunately, that’s also the worst thing about it. In an era where gaining an audience is the easiest it has ever been, every person with a microphone believes their opinion is the ultimate truth. What it leads to in the NBA world are wild takes and controversial rumors. But LeBron James and Draymond Green believe not every loud voice is worthy of being heard.

Recently, seventeen-year veteran Kevin Love expressed his feelings about NBA media, writing, “So many lames are the loudest in the room and the least accomplished.” Sure enough, Love’s emotion resonated deeply with his longtime pal LeBron, and peer Draymond. The veteran stars shared Kevin’s impactful quote on their Instagram stories.

While LBJ remained tight-lipped and let the quote do the talking, Green added more emphasis on the message by writing, “It’s a crazy thing.”

Well, both James and Green have been extremely vocal about their feelings toward NBA media. Earlier this year, the Warriors star fired shots at retired players, many of whom are part of the media, “People say you must respect each era, but the past eras don’t respect this era… Just because you played before me does not mean you deserve respect.” Although there was no name drop, Green’s stance was clear.

Meanwhile, LeBron also became the focal point of a major controversy following his public altercation with Stephen A. Smith. He confronted the ESPN veteran during a Lakers game, urging him to stop targeting Bronny. It led to weeks of heated back and forth and online mockery. James doubled down by calling Smith’s ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst “weird” during Pat McAfee’s show, “This guy says he’s like my f—— best friend. These guys are just weird.” Clearly, James is not fond of the media and made it clear once again by sharing Love’s quote. However, Draymond and LeBron standing in unison is not going to slow down the escalating Warriors trade buzz.

Potential LeBron James trade package emerges as NBA insiders confirm Warriors’ interest

Maybe, Love’s message resonated with LeBron because his uncertain future has become the biggest headline of this summer. Following Rich Paul’s cryptic statement where he hinted that James is closely assessing Lakers’ offseason moves and intends to play on a title contender, there have been countless speculations of a potential trade. Reports suggest that four teams have already inquired Paul about the four-time champ’s availability, and Warriors are one of them.

Well, Mike Dunleavy’s interest in LeBron is no secret. There have been multiple attempts to acquire him in the past, but the deal never went through for one reason or the other. Moreover, LBJ has openly confessed that Stephen Curry is one of the guys he wants to play with. “I love everything about that guy. Lethal.” He said three years ago. With LeBron entering the final year of his contract, this could be the perfect time for him to fulfil that wish.

According to veteran insiders Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, “A handful of teams — including the Golden State Warriors, who tried to trade for James in 2023-24 — considered again whether to make an offer, sources said.” If a deal eventually goes through, Dunleavy could give up multiple young stars in the trade package, including Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody. That would align perfectly with Rob Pelinka’s vision to build around Luka Doncic for the future. Meanwhile, LeBron would finally get a chance to join forces with Steph and pursue that elusive fifth title. Do you think he should make the move?