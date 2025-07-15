brand-logo
Lebron James and Zhuri Turn Coach for Bronny After Public Sighting With Lakers Front Office

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Jul 15, 2025 | 12:52 AM EDT

via Imago

via Imago

You think pressure is tough? Try getting coached mid-game by your dad. And that “Dad” is none other than LeBron James. That’s exactly what Bronny James experienced during the Lakers’ Summer League matchup, as the four-time NBA champion was spotted courtside at Thomas & Mack Center offering real-time advice to his son. One moment, Bronny’s guarding Ryan Dunn, a standout Suns rookie, and the next? He’s getting pointers from basketball royalty. Casual, no? And LeBron wasn’t alone in the family coaching department.

His daughter, Zhuri, was also courtside, stealing the spotlight in between game breaks. At one point, it looked like she was running her own timeout huddle. The Lakers’ future might be in the hands of Bronny, but the sidelines? That’s all Zhuri. Though … it wasn’t just a family affair either.

Nearly the entire Lakers orbit was present—Jared Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes, and Deandre Ayton all showed up. Sitting near them? GM Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick. Yep, the gang’s all here.LeBron coaching Bronny is one thing, but doing it surrounded by Lakers brass? That’s a whole different kind of scouting report. What happens next, though? Come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)

LeBron coaching Bronny courtside—Is this the ultimate father-son basketball dream or added pressure?

