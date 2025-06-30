LeBron & Bronny James Trade Idea to Cavs Gives Lakers Big Boost as Surprise 3rd Team Joins

At 40, most NBA players are long gone from the league. But LeBron James? He’s still going strong. Vince Carter retired at 43 but played a smaller role. Dirk Nowitzki bowed out at 40, struggling physically. LeBron, however, just finished his 22nd season and isn’t ready to stop. On the very last day possible, he opted into his $52.6 million deal with the Lakers for a 23rd season. And yes, he’ll turn 41 in December, but there’s more to this story than just loyalty.

Despite LeBron and agent Rich Paul notifying them in advance, the Lakers didn’t issue a public response. No statement from Rob Pelinka. That silence? It says plenty. The franchise is shifting toward Luka Dončić, its newly crowned centerpiece. Online, fans are buzzing about a return to Cleveland, but that’s not simple. For the Cavaliers to bring back LeBron and include Bronny, they’d need to move at least five players. Complex? Definitely. But it hasn’t stopped insiders from imagining what it could look like.

On The Bill Simmons Podcast, the topic was front and center. Simmons didn’t hold back, saying, “None of them are good defensive players, I mean LeBron is sometimes a good defensive player, but when you’re thinking about a team built around those three, we saw it in the playoffs, it’s not going to work.” He stressed LeBron’s age, his declining health, and the team’s financial lockup with both James and Bronny costing a combined $55 million. He added, “They’re stuck between the proverbial rock and a hard place… I don’t believe for a second that he doesn’t want to win another title.”

When asked if this could mean a move to Cleveland, Simmons replied, “I do, I think it’s in play, I really do.” His belief is rooted in both LeBron’s desire to win and the Lakers’ roster issues. However, as Ryen Russillo pointed out, getting Cleveland to cooperate won’t be easy. The idea of parting with both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen seems unrealistic, though Simmons quickly clarified, “I don’t think it’s Garland and Jared Allen… I think it would be Jared Allen with Hunter, and that you could get a third team involved.“

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Simmons went further, pointing out that while Garland is talented, there’s a sense around the league that he could be had… for a price. He clarified, “Like you’re gonna have to pay for him, you’re not just going to steal him, but I don’t think he’s not, I wouldn’t say this, I don’t think he’s untouchable.”

He also pushed back against the idea that Garland is injury-prone, saying, “He had a f——d up toe, which could happen to anybody, and he broke his face. Like, you can’t say like he’s injury-prone.” So while Simmons wouldn’t personally trade Garland, he admits that the Cleveland Cavaliers might consider it as part of a larger shake-up. And if LeBron really is leaving, it might take exactly that kind of bold move to make it happen.

Bill Simmons floats Utah as key to LeBron-Bronny trade and questions Lakers’ Luka-centered future

If a LeBron and Bronny reunion in Cleveland sounds too complicated, Bill Simmons might’ve just cracked the code. Later on in the conversation, he laid out a mock deal that pulls in a third team, Utah, as the piece that could make the whole puzzle work. Simmons asked, “Can I walk you through a fake trade I made?” When co-host Ryen Russillo gave him the green light, Simmons delivered the pitch: “LeBron and his son go to Cleveland.”

Of course, not everyone may be on board. Russillo joked, “What if his son is like ‘Actually no.'” But Simmons pushed ahead, describing the idea: “Utah gets Darius Garland and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers get Kesler, Lonzo Ball, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins, and Utah has to throw a pick or two… because ultimately they’re getting Darius Garland.”

For Simmons, this wasn’t just fantasy basketball. He made it clear he doesn’t support trading Garland, stating, “I just am on the record I don’t think Cleveland should trade Darius Garland.” Still, he admitted, “I wonder if those types of deals are being talked about.” The motivation? LeBron’s opt-in has put the Lakers in a corner. As Simmons explained, “I think this is going to be really hard now that he’s opted in for any other outcome.” The team is now in what he calls “Luka mode,” unsure how to build around a future that might no longer include its most famous name.

Dallas in the distance? Lebron James trade rumors with the Mavs gain new steam

Could the Dallas Mavericks be more than just a whisper for LeBron James? According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, there’s “been some LeBron-and-Dallas buzz going on a couple years now.” While it seemed far-fetched in 2023 when the rumor suggested LeBron would take a veteran minimum to join Luka, Kyrie, and Draymond, that chatter hasn’t completely died. Buha added, “There has been some buzz I will say in the general NBA ether over the last week or two.”

So, why is this resurfacing now? Well, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that LeBron and Rich Paul are “closely monitoring the Lakers’ moves.” That alone hints at unrest. If the LA Lakers don’t surround him with a competitive roster, a trade request might not be out of the question. The Mavs, meanwhile, have stars James already knows- Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Plus, Dallas coach Jason Kidd is someone LeBron deeply respects. As Kevin Arnovitz once noted, James sees Kidd as “the only person alive who sees the game of basketball with his level of clarity.”

The fit may sound ideal, but reality complicates things. LeBron’s massive salary and no-trade clause turn any deal into a puzzle. The Mavericks would have to sacrifice depth or flexibility, possibly moving pieces like PJ Washington or Klay Thompson, just to make the numbers work. And is that worth it?

Four years ago, a trio of LeBron, Davis, and Kyrie might’ve run the league. But now? With Irving coming off an ACL injury and all three aging, it’s risky. If LeBron truly wanted out, opting out of his deal would’ve opened more doors. Instead, he’s locked in… for now. But the Dallas buzz isn’t going away anytime soon.