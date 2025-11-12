LeBron James Clears Stance on Next NBA Contract Before South Bay Lakers Practice

LeBron James, sidelined since training camp with a persistent sciatica injury, has finally shed light on where his head is at regarding his next NBA contract. After missing the entire preseason and the Lakers’ first eleven games, the 39-year-old star used his downtime to reflect and on Uninterrupted with Marques Brownlee, he made one thing clear: his passion for basketball still outweighs any paycheck.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think even with me being two decades in plus, being a professional. Yeah. You know, my sport, I still will go out and play for free. Yeah. You know, because that’s because I love it,” James said. The line, simple yet powerful, came from a player who’s earned over half a billion dollars in career salary, suggesting his next move may be guided more by legacy than by money.

That mindset lands at a fascinating time. The Lakers declined to offer James an extension this offseason, even as he exercised his $52.6 million player option. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the team wanted to preserve roster flexibility around Luka Doncic a choice that left LeBron’s long-term future in Los Angeles uncertain. Yet instead of frustration, the veteran’s tone was reflective, hinting that he may be open to unconventional deals if the right competitive situation presents itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further illustrated his point by explaining how his commitment to basketball extends far beyond the official NBA schedule. “But, you know, I play in the summertime. I train in the summertime. You know, I still go out for the love of it. Yeah. More than the compensation of it.” This ongoing dedication to training and playing without any contractual obligation reinforces the authenticity of his words, painting a picture of an athlete whose identity is deeply rooted in the sport itself, not just the paycheck that comes with it.

However, James was very clear that his love for the game does not mean he is unaware of his immense professional value. He immediately followed his heartfelt comments with a sharp business perspective. “Now, negotiations and things like that have I’m a professional, so I get compensated for what I do and what I bring to the table. So, I’m not blinded by that.” This statement serves as a direct message that he fully expects to be paid fairly for his unparalleled production and impact, balancing his personal passion with the realities of the sport as a business.

Imago Credits: Imagn

This reflective period for James occurs amidst a backdrop of significant change within the Lakers organization. The team traded his longtime co star Anthony Davis to acquire Luka Doncic, signaling a clear shift toward a younger core. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has publicly stated that James has “earned that right” to choose his own story for the final chapter of his career, whether that involves staying with the Lakers or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further adding to the narrative, NBA legend Charles Barkley publicly advised James to find a new team. Barkley argued that the Lakers have not been truly successful in recent years and that the team now rightly belongs to Luka Doncic. This external opinion highlights the perception that James’ timeline for winning now may not align with the Lakers’ longer-term build around their younger superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite the off-court chatter, James is finally taking concrete steps back to the basketball court. He has been officially assigned to the South Bay Lakers, the team’s G League affiliate. This move is a standard part of the rehabilitation process, allowing him to participate in his first full practice of the season, including intensive five-on-five drills, as he works toward his season debut.

A Step Towards Return

The assignment to South Bay marks the most significant progress in James’ recovery from the sciatica issue that has plagued him since before the preseason. The Lakers have held an impressive eight-and-three record without him, with guard Austin Reaves stepping up to average over thirty points per game. Teammates are confident in James’ ability to reintegrate smoothly whenever he returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Reaves expressed his belief that James has been actively studying the team’s games during his absence. He suggested that James’ high basketball intelligence will allow him to immediately identify how he can help the team upon his return. This seamless integration is crucial for a Lakers squad that currently sits fourth in the competitive Western Conference.

No official timetable has been set for James’ return to NBA game action. The team’s medical staff will closely monitor his performance and physical response during these G League practices. His upcoming 41st birthday next month makes his continued high-level performance a testament to his dedicated approach to his body and the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

This period represents a fascinating intersection of injury recovery, contract considerations, and a shifting team dynamic for one of the game’s all-time greats. As James works his way back to fitness with South Bay, the entire league watches to see how the final act of his incredible career will be written.