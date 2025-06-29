LeBron James’ Confidence in Jeanie Buss Wavers as Family’s Dilemma Emerges

What keeps a 40-year-old still chasing greatness? That’s what fans are asking after LeBron James chose to stay with the Lakers. For the first time in his 22-year career, he didn’t use a contract clause to test free agency. Instead, he picked up his $52.6 million option, committing to a 23rd season. Could it be the dream of finishing his journey with Bronny by his side? Possibly. When asked how long he plans to keep playing, James said, “I don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that.”

It’s not just about age or money anymore. After trading Anthony Davis for Luka Dončić, the Lakers are building something new. Rob Pelinka shared his vision clearly, saying, “I think when you get those three pillars in a training camp environment and you’re starting to build an ethos around them, that’s a great starting point.” The trio he’s banking on includes James, Dončić, and Austin Reaves. The question is, can they build chemistry fast enough? And will LeBron stay beyond this year or finally hang it up? “Just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play. I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest,” James said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Shams Charania offered a clearer picture of where LeBron James stands, and it’s not all steady. He confirmed that LeBron opted into his nearly $53 million player option for next season. But that doesn’t mean everything is smooth behind the scenes. “LeBron James is evaluating how he wants to finish his career,” Shams said, and that choice now depends on how the Lakers shape their future. While Rich Paul called the Lakers “true partners” over the last eight seasons, he also reminded everyone, “The franchise is going to do what’s best for them.” That one line says a lot.

Jeanie Buss, once seen as aligned with LeBron’s long-term vision, is now leading a team that’s thinking beyond him. The sale of a controlling interest and the decision to trade Anthony Davis show a shift in priorities. LeBron may still trust the Lakers’ brand, but his confidence in its current leadership, especially Buss, is not as strong as it once was.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad