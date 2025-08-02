LeBron James Ditches JJ Redick & Lakers Locker Room as Rob Pelinka Confirms His Future Plans

LeBron James showing up to team events used to be a given. Training camp, big pressers, media day- he was always front and center, camera-ready, hoodie on, soaking in the vibe. But when the Lakers handed Luka Dončić a shiny new max contract, it wasn’t Bron flashing his smile in the background. The team stood behind Luka at the presser, cheering on their new star. But LeBron? Nowhere. And it’s not just a missed photo op- it feels like the start of something bigger. Something a little colder.

LeBron’s $52.6 million player option for 2025-26 locked him in for a record 23rd season, but his silence has been deafening. While Pelinka insists talks with Rich Paul are “positive,” the King’s no-show at Luka’s big moment felt intentional. Now, with the Lakers betting $165 million on Luka as their heir apparent, LeBron’s distance hints at bigger moves in play.

Enter Pelinka’s presser bombshell. Asked about LeBron’s future, the Lakers VP doubled down on deference: “The number one thing we have to do is respect he and his family’s decision in terms of how long he’s going to play… We want to respect his ability to come up with his timetable.” Then came the kicker- a half-hopeful, half-nervous addition: “If he had a chance to retire later, that would be great.” Translation: We want him, but we’re bracing for goodbye.

That dynamic became even clearer when sportscaster Rachel Nichols shared a snapshot of the locker room on X. “Most of the Lakers roster here supporting Luka as he announces his new max contract,” she captioned a photo of Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and others flanking Luka’s new No. 77 jersey. Noticeably absent was LeBron, whose focus seems to have shifted toward plot-twisting moves rather than locker-room appearances. His opting out of team celebrations underscores a quiet approach.

As the Lakers pivot toward a dual-championship chase- one powered by LeBron’s veteran savvy and the other by Luka’s prime, their superstar’s selective public presence speaks volumes. By skipping sidebars and focusing on his personal timetable, LeBron signals that he isn’t just easing into retirement celebrations. He’s laying the groundwork for a finale that fits his terms. And that brings us to the next big question: just how locked in is LeBron for one more season under that $52.6 million player option-

The $52.6M question: LeBron’s last dance?

That record-breaking paycheck makes LeBron the NBA’s highest-paid 41-year-old ever, but it’s a double-edged sword. His no-trade clause means he controls his destiny, but the $52.6 million cap hit straps the Lakers financially. They’ll pay $160 million in luxury taxes alone next year, leaving pennies for role players. Pelinka’s “respect” mantra sounds noble, but it’s also practical: forcing LeBron out would torch the franchise’s reputation. So they wait, hoping he mentors Luka while chasing title #5.

The contract’s structure screams “transition year.” LeBron breaks Robert Parish’s games-played record by Christmas, then becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2026. No options, no extensions- just pure flexibility. The Lakers could offer a vet-min deal for nostalgia, but cap space is their golden ticket. Letting LeBron walk frees $52.6 million to chase another star for Luka. If he stays? “He’d have to take pennies,” a West exec told The Athletic. “This is their swan song negotiation.”

History looms large. LeBron’s 21 straight All-NBA nods won’t last forever, and Pelinka knows it. Every practice, every film session with Luka is a handoff in slow motion. As one team source put it: “LeBron gets his victory lap. We get one last year of greatness. Then the keys are Luka’s.” The $52.6 million isn’t just salary- it’s a thank-you note wrapped in a goodbye letter.